So someone decided to put T-Mobile’s “no data caps” promise to the test. This is in reference to its Home Internet service, which gives users 95TB of data each month. As shared by The T-Mo Report, a Reddit user shared a screenshot of his data use from his My T-Mobile account. The graph depicts his monthly data usage on his account, which shows 95,136.99 GB of data used up for the month of November. There is also a previous record of 1.5 TB, which is “above average” than the typical usage of a T-Mobile Home Internet user.

