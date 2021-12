It was a great weekend for the 'Stuff the Sleigh' event with Toys For Tots as they were at Menards in Cheyenne on both Friday and Saturday (November 19th and 20th). A group of Veterans volunteered to help collect donations to help out the less fortunate in and around Laramie County. And as is typical for the Cheyenne community, they responded in kind.

