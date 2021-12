After 11 years of reliance on the Leaf, Nissan is throwing money at 23 new models—15 of which will be EVs. The rest will be hybrid. The Nissan Leaf may not now be—or has ever been—glamorous. But back when battery electric vehicles were virtually non-existent, it did the job. The first Leaf was delivered in 2010, two years before the first Model S would reach customers; meaning that Nissan didn't have to invent a Tesla-challenging car like everyone else is now scrambling to do. They'd done it. Until 2018 the Leaf was the best-selling EV ever. And it just... never got a sequel.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO