Winter Wonderland planned in Mespo

Warren Tribune Chronicle
 4 days ago

Winter Wonderland celebrations are planned 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. the next three Saturdays at the Mesopotamia Memorial and...

www.tribtoday.com

Southlake Style

Here’s The Best Christmas Lights To See This Season

With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, the Christmas season is upon us. With it comes a host of spectacular Christmas light shows perfect for family outings. If you’re interested in seeing the best lights this season, look no further than these fun events. In the midst of doing your shopping...
DALLAS, TX
WATE

Downtown Knoxville transforming into a winter wonderland for the holidays

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new twist on the Peppermint Trail, hidden elves and other holiday actives are coming to downtown Knoxville on Nov. 26. This year, visitors to downtown can download the Peppermint Trail Pass mobile passport to be entered to win $25 and $100 gift cards to local businesses, and the grand prize of dinner and overnight stay in Downtown Knoxville. The passport will also allow users to track their progress on sampling holiday creations in downtown.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Warren Tribune Chronicle

Celebrating the festival of lights

Nolan Minerd, 5, of Canfield, paints a menorah earlier this week at Hanukkah Happenings for Kids at Temple El Emeth in Liberty. Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights, is a Jewish festival commemorating the recovery of Jerusalem and subsequent rededication of the Second Temple at the beginning of the Maccabean revolt against the Seleucid Empire in the 2nd century BCE.
CANFIELD, OH
Warren Tribune Chronicle

Celebrating local artistry

YOUNGSTOWN — It’s a likely bet that some people already are dreaming of a white Christmas, but for those who love snow, they can have it all 12 months. “The most important element is light, and being in the right place at the right time. That’s an advantage of living next to the park. I take advantage of the right conditions,” C. Scott Lanz said Saturday, referring to the main approach he takes toward nature photography — especially in Mill Creek Park.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Warren Tribune Chronicle

Playhouse adds show to ‘Elf the Musical’ run

Due to ticket demand, Youngstown Playhouse is adding a matinee performance Dec. 11 to its two-weekend run of “Elf the Musical.”. Tonight’s open night performance is sold out as well as matinees on Sunday and Dec. 12. There is limited availability for the evening performances at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Dec. 10-11.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
cbslocal.com

Local Family Being Fined For Having Christmas Lights Up Early

TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – One local family is being fined by their home owners association for having their Christmas lights up!. The Westchase Community Association states between November 7 and Thanksgiving Day, families are not allowed to have holiday decor on their homes. The Moffa family said...
TAMPA, FL
younghollywood.com

Long Live Lacey Chabert, The Queen of Christmas!

( © Lucianna Faraone Coccia/WireImage/Getty Images) Wherever you land on the “How early is too early?” debate when it comes to Christmas, I think we can all agree that "any point after Thanksgiving" is acceptable, right? So, let’s set the mood with the Queen of Christmas herself:. Although, perhaps a...
MOVIES
Warren Tribune Chronicle

Hunters feed the needy

WARREN — The Trumbull County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs donated 150 pounds of ground venison in five-pound packages to the St. Vincent de Paul Society in Warren on Wednesday, the second such donation of this season. Last month, the federation donated approximately 150 pounds of venison to the Salvation Army...
WARREN, OH
Warren Tribune Chronicle

Cortland music event to assist police department

CONCERT TO BENEFIT EMERGENCY SERVICES: Cortland’s Lakeview Outreach and Fellowship annual holiday concert will be 7 p.m. Monday at Lakeview High School’s auditorium. The Cortland Community Band will present music of the season. The concert is free, but donations will help purchase life-saving discs for each police cruiser. The discs...
CORTLAND, OH

