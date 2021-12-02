Pack Your Vehicle with This Gear for Your Next Hunting Trip

For exclusive access to all of our fitness, gear, adventure, and travel stories, plus discounts on trips, events, and gear, sign up for Outside+ today. After decades printing camo patterns onto sub-par clothing, hunting brands have become leaders in the development of technical outdoor apparel. And now, they’re starting to push those clothes into the mainstream space, both making their hunting apparel available in solid colors, and creating entire lines devoted to everyday pursuits. Here’s some of the latest, greatest technical gear from hunting brands that you can wear anywhere you want.
