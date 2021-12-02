MLB lockout: Teams scrub players from websites amid work stoppage

Major League Baseball has begun a lockout as players and team owners failed to reach a new collective bargaining agreement. The lockout will prevent players from using team facilities as well as free agents from signing new contracts until a new agreement is reached. This is the first official work stoppage for the league since the 1994-95 season. In a letter to fans MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said “Despite the league’s best efforts to make a deal with the players association, we were unable to extend our 26 year-long history of labor peace and come to an agreement with the MPBLA before the current agreement expired. Therefore, we have been forced to commence a lockout of major league players.” The Major League portion of the 2021 Winter meetings had been cancelled but the Minor League portion will continue as planned. It’s unclear how long the stoppage will last but Spring training is scheduled to begin in mid-February and Opening Day is scheduled for March 31st…both of those require a CBA to be in place.

