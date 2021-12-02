ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB lockout: Teams scrub players from websites amid work stoppage

By Jordan Smith
fox2detroit.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe websites of the MLB and its teams look a little more like ghost towns Thursday. Once MLB’s collective bargaining agreement with the players’ union expired Wednesday night, the team owners locked out the players. On Thursday, photos of the players and stories about them were taken down from the league...

www.fox2detroit.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Manfred
Person
Tony Clark
The Associated Press

Former player, labor lawyer lead MLB into 9th work stoppage

NEW YORK (AP) — Tony Clark was a minor league prospect in the Detroit Tigers’ system and Rob Manfred a junior lawyer on Major League Baseball management’s legal team during the sport’s last work stoppage. Now, they lead billion-dollar factions of a fractured sport that is headed toward a lockout...
MLB
Yardbarker

MLB players troll league with silhouettes amid lockout

Once the inevitable lockout of Major League Baseball Players Association members became official shortly after midnight ET Thursday morning, fans noticed the league website scrubbed player photos for current athletes and replaced them with generic and faceless silhouettes. "You may notice that the content on this site looks a little...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lockouts#Mlb Lockout#Cba#Mlbpa
wfxb.com

MLB Begins First Work Stoppage Since 1994-95 Players’ Strike

Major League Baseball has begun a lockout as players and team owners failed to reach a new collective bargaining agreement. The lockout will prevent players from using team facilities as well as free agents from signing new contracts until a new agreement is reached. This is the first official work stoppage for the league since the 1994-95 season. In a letter to fans MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said “Despite the league’s best efforts to make a deal with the players association, we were unable to extend our 26 year-long history of labor peace and come to an agreement with the MPBLA before the current agreement expired. Therefore, we have been forced to commence a lockout of major league players.” The Major League portion of the 2021 Winter meetings had been cancelled but the Minor League portion will continue as planned. It’s unclear how long the stoppage will last but Spring training is scheduled to begin in mid-February and Opening Day is scheduled for March 31st…both of those require a CBA to be in place.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KTLA

MLB owners lock out players after they are unable to come to agreement

Major League Baseball plunged into its first work stoppage in a quarter-century when the sport’s collective bargaining agreement expired Wednesday night and owners immediately locked out players in a move that threatens spring training and opening day. The strategy, management’s equivalent of a strike under federal labor law, ended the sport’s labor peace after 9,740 […]
NFL
Sportico

Five Key Points as MLB’s CBA Expires and Lockout Descends

As of 12:00 am ET Thursday, Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association are operating without a collective bargaining agreement—a legal contract that sets out policies on wages, hours and other working conditions for MLB players. So what comes next? The first step happened at 12:01 am ET when MLB locked out its players. News of the lockout became official at about 12:15 am ET when MLB posted a letter to fans from MLB commissioner Rob Manfred. Manfred defended the lockout as a “defensive” move intended to “jumpstart the negotiations and get us to an agreement that will...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy