The City of Indianola has released a video showing the latest update on the progress of the Water Resource Recovery Facility project. Water Superintendent Rick Graves tells KNIA News construction on the project began in 2020 after a lengthy process, and will be a state-of-the-art facility that complies with the Iowa DNR’s standards. To view all of the updates on the facility, click below.

INDIANOLA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO