NFL

Week 13 Bold Predictions

By Canal Street Chronicles
chatsports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are the Canal St. Chronicles staff bold predictions for Thursday’s matchup of the...

www.chatsports.com

thecomeback.com

Aaron Rodgers loses sponsorship deal following interview

On Friday, as soon as Aaron Rodgers started saying all kinds of scientifically inaccurate things about vaccines and how he was trusting medical advice from podcaster Joe Rogan over scientists, you knew it was only a matter of time before some of his sponsorship deals started drying up. The big...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Player’s Wife Announces He’s Out For Season

A Dallas Cowboys player’s wife took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to announce her husband’s injury diagnosis. Kate Urban, the wife of Cowboys defensive lineman Brent Urban, announced on Tuesday that Brent is out for the season. The Cowboys defensive player underwent season-ending tricep surgery. He’ll continue to be involved...
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message After Cowboys Loss

With two losses in just five days, a lot of the luster has come off the Dallas Cowboys. But Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t plan on hitting the panic button anytime soon. In an interview with 105.3 The Fan on Friday, Jones lamented that his team couldn’t put enough pressure on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr yesterday. But he made it clear that the defense will improve and “the sky is not falling.”
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Saints tried to trade for another team’s starting QB

The New Orleans Saints chose not to bring in another veteran quarterback after Jameis Winston went down with a season-ending knee injury last week. Sean Payton said doing so would be very difficult at this point in the season, but it sounds like the coach would have made an exception for at least one player.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Chiefs’ ‘arrogant’ expectations for Patrick Mahomes, revealed

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has impressed NFL fans, media members and opponents with an array of on-the-money deep balls, no-look passes and left-handed throws since entering the league. So much so, that anytime Mahomes throws an interception or makes a bad play, the NFL world is forced to remember that he is still mortal.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Names The 1 Team He Likes Beating The Most

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has beaten every team in the NFL throughout his career but there’s one team that he loves to win against more than any other. It should come as no one’s surprise that it’s the New York Giants. Brady lost to New York twice in the Super Bowl while he was with New England, one of which came in 2008 when his team was vying for a perfect season.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Are Feared To Have Suffered Major Injury Loss

The Green Bay Packers are in a tight one against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon. Regardless of the end result, though, the NFC North franchise is feared to have suffered a major loss on Sunday. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Packers fear that standout offensive lineman...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Estranged Dad Breaks His Silence

Aaron Rodgers’ estranged father has weighed in on the situation involving the Green Bay Packers star quarterback. The Packers quarterback made his return to the field on Sunday, after missing a game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who previously told the media that he had been “immunized,” was actually not vaccinated.
NFL
myq105.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign 2 As Rob Gronkowski And Antonio Brown Are Out

We were hoping Gronk and Brown would return soon, but that doesn’t look like it’s happening right now. Rob Gronkowski’s injuries from earlier this season seem to be bad enough that the Buccaneers have signed , a tight end, to the practice squad. Fells is a former basketball player-turned football player, at 6’7′ tall.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Alvin Kamara Has 3-Word Message For Saints Fans

For the past three weeks, Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been sidelined with a knee injury. While there’s no clear timetable for his return, the All-Pro did just post a cryptic message on Twitter. Moments ago, Kamara tweeted “I’m on it.”. There’s no telling if this is Kamara’s way...
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing a familiar face back into the building. According to a report, the Buccaneers have signed veteran wide receiver Breshad Perriman. He will reportedly start out on Tampa Bay’s practice squad. Perriman spent the 2019 season in Tampa Bay. He caught 36 passes for 645...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Patriots vs. Bills Prediction, Pick: Who wins on Monday Night Football?

Bills -3 (Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook) I’m somewhat stunned by the line on this game. The New England Patriots have given up a grand total of 26 points in their last four games combined. The offense is running at an efficiency no other team in the NFL is currently matching.
NFL

