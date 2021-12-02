Week 13 Bold Predictions

The Dallas Cowboys will be missing wide receiver Amari Cooper for at least two of their three games in a 12-day span, beginning Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Cooper was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday. Cooper tested positive for COVID-19 and is unvaccinated, according to ESPN, which...
On Friday, as soon as Aaron Rodgers started saying all kinds of scientifically inaccurate things about vaccines and how he was trusting medical advice from podcaster Joe Rogan over scientists, you knew it was only a matter of time before some of his sponsorship deals started drying up. The big...
A Dallas Cowboys player’s wife took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to announce her husband’s injury diagnosis. Kate Urban, the wife of Cowboys defensive lineman Brent Urban, announced on Tuesday that Brent is out for the season. The Cowboys defensive player underwent season-ending tricep surgery. He’ll continue to be involved...
With two losses in just five days, a lot of the luster has come off the Dallas Cowboys. But Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t plan on hitting the panic button anytime soon. In an interview with 105.3 The Fan on Friday, Jones lamented that his team couldn’t put enough pressure on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr yesterday. But he made it clear that the defense will improve and “the sky is not falling.”
Mac Jones was trying to hurt an opponent. That's the only takeaway one can have after watching replays of him twisting Brian Burns' ankle on Sunday in the New England Patriots' 24-6 victory against the Carolina Panthers. And any player who intentionally tries to hurt an opponent, especially with something...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston has undergone surgery to repair his left knee, but there’s some sort of good news that came out of it. No, Winston still won’t be coming back any time soon as he needs at least six months to rehab before starting non-contact drills. The good news, however, is that his MCL didn’t have to be repaired.
There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
The New Orleans Saints chose not to bring in another veteran quarterback after Jameis Winston went down with a season-ending knee injury last week. Sean Payton said doing so would be very difficult at this point in the season, but it sounds like the coach would have made an exception for at least one player.
FRISCO In more ways than one, Dak Prescott captained his Dallas Cowboys to Sunday’s 43-3 rout of the Atlanta Falcons. Michael Irvin would like his pal Dak to captain his Cowboys in one less way. “We don’t need that TD that bad bro!! @dak don’t do that s-t again!!!! WE...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has impressed NFL fans, media members and opponents with an array of on-the-money deep balls, no-look passes and left-handed throws since entering the league. So much so, that anytime Mahomes throws an interception or makes a bad play, the NFL world is forced to remember that he is still mortal.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has beaten every team in the NFL throughout his career but there’s one team that he loves to win against more than any other. It should come as no one’s surprise that it’s the New York Giants. Brady lost to New York twice in the Super Bowl while he was with New England, one of which came in 2008 when his team was vying for a perfect season.
The Green Bay Packers are in a tight one against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon. Regardless of the end result, though, the NFC North franchise is feared to have suffered a major loss on Sunday. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Packers fear that standout offensive lineman...
Aaron Rodgers’ estranged father has weighed in on the situation involving the Green Bay Packers star quarterback. The Packers quarterback made his return to the field on Sunday, after missing a game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who previously told the media that he had been “immunized,” was actually not vaccinated.
We were hoping Gronk and Brown would return soon, but that doesn’t look like it’s happening right now. Rob Gronkowski’s injuries from earlier this season seem to be bad enough that the Buccaneers have signed , a tight end, to the practice squad. Fells is a former basketball player-turned football player, at 6’7′ tall.
For the past three weeks, Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been sidelined with a knee injury. While there’s no clear timetable for his return, the All-Pro did just post a cryptic message on Twitter. Moments ago, Kamara tweeted “I’m on it.”. There’s no telling if this is Kamara’s way...
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing a familiar face back into the building. According to a report, the Buccaneers have signed veteran wide receiver Breshad Perriman. He will reportedly start out on Tampa Bay’s practice squad. Perriman spent the 2019 season in Tampa Bay. He caught 36 passes for 645...
Sean Payton revealed just how close the Saints were to signing Odell Beckham Jr. prior to his agreement with the Los Angeles Rams. In an interview on the Dan Patrick Show, Payton said he had a positive mindset until the Rams came to the table. “All along if LA had...
Bills -3 (Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook) I’m somewhat stunned by the line on this game. The New England Patriots have given up a grand total of 26 points in their last four games combined. The offense is running at an efficiency no other team in the NFL is currently matching.
Comments / 0