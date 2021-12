Pluses and Minuses of Using Capital One Travel for a Rental Car. I want to share with you some pluses and minuses of renting a car through the new Capital One Travel portal. There has been a lot of talk about this new portal lately. As soon as I read about it, these rental car issues immediately came to mind. Some are good, while others are bad. I’ve now confirmed my original thoughts and want to share them with you.

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO