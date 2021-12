Ohio’s taken another loss on the chin. After winning back-to-back games at home, Ohio was humbled by LSU on the road. But the Bobcats (5-2) are looking to build off that loss. They return to The Convo on Saturday for a game against St. Francis as their nonconference schedule enters its final month. Coach Jeff Boals said the Bobcats still have room to improve, and that St. Francis will provide a necessary challenge.

