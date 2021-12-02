ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Wildlife Vocalizations: Krysten Zummo

wildlife.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWildlife Vocalizations is a collection of short personal perspectives from people in the field of wildlife sciences. What’s the biggest lesson that life in wildlife conservation has taught me? There are opportunities awaiting you that you do not even know exist. By the end of our first year as...

wildlife.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

A Billion Sea Creatures Cooked to Death

This article was originally published by High Country News. During this summer’s stifling heat wave, Robin Fales patrolled the same sweep of shore on Washington’s San Juan Island every day at low tide. The stench of rotting sea life grew as temperatures edged toward triple digits—roughly 30 degrees above average—and Fales watched the beds of kelp she studies wilt and fade. “They were bleaching more than I had ever seen,” recalls Fales, a Ph.D. candidate and marine ecologist at the University of Washington. She didn’t know if they would make it.
WILDLIFE
Smithonian

Outdoor Pet Cats Are Spreading a Brain Parasite to Wildlife

A new study suggests free-roaming cats could be to blame for the spread of a potentially dangerous brain parasite to wild animals. Researchers from the University of British Columbia found that both domestic and feral outdoor cats could be the driving mechanism behind infections of Toxoplasma gondii in surrounding wildlife and humans, reports George Dvorsky for Gizmodo.
ANIMALS
One Green Planet

Hunting May be Altering the Genetics of Wildlife

A striking new study done on a population of African elephants shows that hunting may be altering the genetics of wildlife. The group of elephants included in the study had evolved to become tuskless, putting them at much less risk of hunting or poaching for ivory. This is not the...
WILDLIFE
durangotelegraph.com

Wreckreation vs. wildlife

THE NEWS: After years of collaborative effort, a working group releases its strategy for saving the remaining native bighorn sheep of the Teton Range in Idaho and Wyoming, proposing the winter closure of 21,233 acres to humans. Even though this only would affect about 2,000 acres of high quality skiing terrain, it’s still too much for some members of the winter recreation community.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildlife Conservation#Wildlife Biologist#Birds#Wildlife Vocalizations
wildlife.org

The Wildlife Professional Best Contributed Article Award

The Wildlife Professional, the membership magazine of The Wildlife Society, publishes dozens of articles contributed by wildlife professionals and students each year. This award helps recognize and highlight the value contributing authors bring to the magazine and TWS members each year. The award annually recognizes the author(s) and their published...
ANIMALS
themountvernongrapevine.com

Wildlife Wednesday – The Turkey

It’s gobble gobble time for today’s Wildlife Wednesday from your Ohio Division of Wildlife as we spotlight the wild turkey. This bird has returned to the Ohio landscape after many years of absence. This bird once inhabited forested areas of the entire state, providing food and sport for Native Americans and early Ohio settlers. As settlement continued and forest lands were converted to cropland, the wild turkey’s population dwindled to the point that no birds remained in the state by 1904.
ANIMALS
bocojo.com

Wires over Wildlife

If you’ve driven down Fox Hollow Road recently, you may have seen a new sign promoting the “Wires Over Wildlife” (WOW) project in progress. As the sign indicates, this is a native pollinator and wildlife habitat restoration project that is available to landowners wishing to enhance their property while clearing brush and trees found under power lines. This particular project involves the Boone Electric Cooperative, Department of Conservation, Grow Native! program, Native Landscape Solutions, and private property owners. The Missouri Prairie Foundation administers the “Grow Native!” efforts focused on restoring and protecting native plants and furthering their effective uses in landscaping. Native Landscape Solutions, which is a company out of St. Louis, provides consulting and information on native prairie and pollinator plans. Under the program, MDC staff work with landowners to determine the goals they have for their property and develop a plan to put in native plants and animals where power lines pass through. Established in 2012, WOW plays a major role in building wildlife habitat, according to Community and Private Land Conservation Chief Jason Jensen. (Rural Missouri Org)
BOONE COUNTY, MO
wildlife.org

Modeling behavioral changes in wildlife

When David Wolfson was conducting research on trumpeter swans in the Midwest, one of the swans was spotted leaving the territory just after being GPS-tagged. His team wondered how prevalent that kind of response was. Were many birds fleeing after being tagged? “We definitely wanted to make sure we weren’t putting any undue harmful effects on the birds as we captured and handled them,” he said.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Science
townline.org

CRITTER CHATTER: Experiences at the wildlife center

Chatting with Don Cote at the Duck Pond Wildlife Center is always enjoyable. Don has years of interesting experiences and his stories are touched with a sense of humor, as well as extensive personal knowledge and an obvious love for animals. I thought I’d mention a few of them this month.
ANIMALS
Thousand Oaks Acorn

Wildlife Watch a better option

Trapping and killing coyotes by North Pointe HOA is an ill-conceived approach that is ecologically, ethically and economically indefensible. This HOA community was built into open space, which has always been home to many wildlife habitats. Scientific studies show that trapping will ultimately prove ineffective and can exacerbate the problem,...
CALABASAS, CA
courierjournal.net

NWTF Donates $122,000 for Wildlife Management

The Alabama Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) recently allocated $122,000 in Hunting Heritage Super Funds for wild turkey projects in Alabama. Of that total, $60,676 was donated to the Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division (WFF) of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) to fund projects including wildlife habitat management and the publication of the annual wild turkey report, Full Fans & Sharp Spurs.
CHARITIES
ABC4

When and how to report wildlife sightings

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – What do you do when you spot a wild animal outside your home or up in the mountains? With Utah’s growing population and a wide array of outdoor activities, wildlife experts say the chances of running into wildlife is pretty high. You may run into big animals out hiking or even […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Goshen News

WILDLIFE WONDERS

MILLERSBURG — Local wood stain artist Angie Thieszen is spreading joy this holiday season with continued work on her Wildlife Fence project. The fence project is part of her larger body of work with an overarching interest in nature. Thieszen comes from a family of artists, including her mother, grandfather...
MILLERSBURG, IN
Atlas Obscura

David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust

There aren’t many animals as iconic, characteristic, and memorable as elephants. Such large and powerful creatures, yet gentle and tranquil. Being able to witness an elephant in person is always a remarkable experience. Most people will probably only see them in places like zoos, but there is a place in the world where one can not only visit the home of elephants but help care for them as well.
ANIMALS
IFLScience

Wild Bornean Orangutan Caught Killing And Eating A Slow Loris For First Time

You might think orangutans are vegetarian and for the most part you’d be correct, but they have been known to occasionally enjoy the odd piece of meat. A new paper demonstrates this (with photos and a video for your viewing pleasure) as it reports on a Borneo orangutan (Pongo pygmaeus) that was spotted catching, killing, and eating one of the world’s cutest animals: the slow loris.
WILDLIFE
pioneertribune.com

Showcasing the DNR: A shared wildlife experience

Michigan is full of opportunities to enjoy wildlife recreation, and full of people who do just that, including people who work for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Many DNR staffers are outdoor enthusiasts who enjoy participating in wildlife recreation pastimes like hunting, fishing and wildlife viewing – just like Michigan’s citizens who benefit from the work the department does. […]
POLITICS
sonomasun.com

In de-fence of Sonoma Valley wildlife

Old, decrepit fences on Sonoma Developmental Center land pose a hazard for creatures passing through the area’s important wildlife corridor — animals can collide with or get entangled in the ‘’relic fencing.’ But the Sonoma Ecology Center has a crew — dubbed the Department of De-Fence — that identifies and removes barriers to safe passage, like posts and fence wire.
SONOMA, CA
University of Florida

The Urban Forest as Wildlife Habitat

Since the late 19th century, the engineering professions have done a masterful job of ameliorating filth and spread of disease in our cities, including the provision of safe water supply, sanitary disposal of human waste and refuge, and public health regulations (Grove et al., 2016). This concept of the Sanitary City gave way in the 1990’s to the concept of the Sustainable City, embracing the need to recognize the role those metropolitan regions play in the conservation and maintenance of ecosystems and the services they provide that support human health and well-being (Melosi, 2008).
AGRICULTURE
glenarborsun.com

national wildlife federation

Cherry Republic launches ninth annual “31 Days of Giving” campaign. This December, Cherry Republic has launched its ninth annual 31 Days of Giving campaign, the Glen Arbor company’s oldest charitable giving initiative. Throughout the month, Cherry Republic will announce gifts totaling $300,000 to Michigan organizations protecting our water, climate, and quality of life.
GLEN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy