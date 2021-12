The Los Angeles Rams received a much needed break last week with a bye in Week 11. After two back to back losses, the bye week came at a perfect time. This gave the Rams defense time to rest and game plan. That game plan should not only include the X’s and O’s of this week’s matchup against the Packers in Green Bay, but a self reflection of what kind of team will finish the season. Will they flounder or rise to the occasion to prove they are ready for a run at the Lombardi Trophy?

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO