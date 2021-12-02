ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People can snog who they wish, Javid says

By Geraldine Scott
 2 days ago

The Health Secretary has revealed it is a “Javid family tradition” to kiss his wife under the mistletoe, as he said it had nothing to do with the Government who people chose to kiss.

Sajid Javid said that “people can snog who they wish” this Christmas, after a minister had advised against locking lips to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Mr Javid told ITV News: “ People can snog who they wish. I’ll certainly be kissing my wife under the mistletoe – it’s a Javid family tradition.

“It’s got nothing to do with the Government who you kiss or anything like that. But the only thing is just – there’s guidance already out there – just be cautious and enjoy yourselves.”

On Wednesday, Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey told ITV’s Peston programme that “we should all be trying to enjoy the Christmas ahead of us”.

But she said “snogging under the mistletoe” should be avoided with “people you don’t already know”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer earlier said: “I don’t think it’s the role of Government to dictate who people can kiss or not kiss, and I was quite surprised to see that suggestion come out of Government.

“I think it just demonstrates how they’re (at) sixes and nines if that’s what they’re now discussing.”

The discussion comes after reports of Christmas parties being cancelled amid concern over the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

But the Prime Minister said on Thursday it was unnecessary to cancel holiday events or for people to change their behaviour, outside of the new measures set out on mask-wearing and self-isolation.

Earlier, business minister George Freeman said he hadn’t been kissed under the mistletoe “for years”.

Speaking to LBC he said: “We’re trying not to tell everyone who they should kiss or where they should go.

“I think Therese Coffey was making the point that we’re all going to have to exercise some common sense and I think the British public know that, in the end, it is up to all of us.

“If we can prevent the virus from spreading, we’ll all be able to enjoy more freedoms and that’s why we have taken the steps we have.”

