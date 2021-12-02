Climate change may lead to divorce—among albatrosses

It is easy to think of development priorities as competitors that must vie with one another for headlines and the public’s attention. Yet these goals are often mutually reinforcing. To take one example, tackling climate change is the challenge of our time, but addressing other issues can support those efforts, not detract from them. The fight against corruption is a case in point. Headline-writers like to put dollar figures on the costs of corruption, but the real damage comes in the form of misdirected and poor-quality investments, including the outlays needed to mitigate the effects of a rising sea level and desertification. The true costs of corruption are the slow and inadequate responses to natural disasters, which are increasing in frequency because of climate change. The true costs come in the form of weakened fiscal space to address urgent needs such as the climate crisis.

