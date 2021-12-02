ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Climate change may lead to divorce—among albatrosses

wildlife.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClimate change may be changing the mating behaviors of albatrosses, researchers found. The birds usually mate for life, but the birds are increasingly divorcing. In...

wildlife.org

Comments / 0

Related
New Scientist

Hybrid salmon found in Canada may be a result of climate change

Hybrid salmon have emerged near Vancouver Island in Canada, possibly due to environmental changes in the waterways where they hatched. Andres Araujo at Fisheries and Oceans Canada in Nanaimo and his colleagues analysed the genes of salmon surveyed mostly within the Strait of Georgia, which separates Vancouver Island from the mainland, between 2013 and 2019. They found that samples from what they assumed to be young Chinook salmon (Oncorhynchus tshawytscha) had unusual genetic markers. More sampling and …
SCIENCE
The Guardian

Climate crisis pushes albatross ‘divorce’ rates higher – study

Albatrosses, some of the world’s most loyally monogamous creatures, are “divorcing” more often – and researchers say global heating may be to blame. In a new Royal Society study, researchers say climate change and warming waters are pushing black-browed albatross break-up rates higher. Typically after choosing a partner, only 1-3% would separate in search of greener romantic pastures.
ANIMALS
Phys.org

Albatross divorce rates found to climb during times of warm sea surface temperature

A team of researchers from Universidade de Lisboa, the University of Montana, the South Atlantic Environmental Research Institute and Instituto Universitário, Rua Jardim do Tabaco, has found that black-browed albatrosses living on the Falkland Islands see rising divorce rates during times when the sea surface temperatures rise. In their paper published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B, the group outlines their analysis of data collected by wildlife researchers on the islands over a 15-year period.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Divorcing#Royal Society#Falklands#The University Of Lisbon#The New York Times
World Bank Blogs

To tackle climate change, take on corruption

It is easy to think of development priorities as competitors that must vie with one another for headlines and the public’s attention. Yet these goals are often mutually reinforcing. To take one example, tackling climate change is the challenge of our time, but addressing other issues can support those efforts, not detract from them. The fight against corruption is a case in point. Headline-writers like to put dollar figures on the costs of corruption, but the real damage comes in the form of misdirected and poor-quality investments, including the outlays needed to mitigate the effects of a rising sea level and desertification. The true costs of corruption are the slow and inadequate responses to natural disasters, which are increasing in frequency because of climate change. The true costs come in the form of weakened fiscal space to address urgent needs such as the climate crisis.
ENVIRONMENT
One Green Planet

Study Suggests Climate Change Could be Affecting Albatross Relationships

A recent study has suggested that climate change is having an unusual impact on albatross relationships, some of the most loyal creatures in the world. The study revealed that more breeding pairs were “divorcing,” which involves one albatross cheating on the other. This is unusual since albatross relationships are usually very loyal and firm, sticking to one partner for life. Only 1% of albatross couples end up splitting, which just shows, how loyal these creatures really are.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Daily Beast

Climate Change Is Making Albatross Couples Split Up

Not all relationships end in “happily ever after,” and birds are no exception. While more than 90 percent of bird species form monogamous couples, many of these will end in divorce. The reasons for splitting up are as varied in birds as they are in humans, and often revolve around...
sciencetimes.com

Beachfront Property Amid Climate Change

Beachfront real estate is some of the most expensive and also sought-after real estate in the United States. Owning and maintaining a beachfront property requires many special considerations for one, insurance premiums for such a property skyrocket. Flood insurance is mandatory for beachfront properties. These properties come with higher tax rates and also higher management costs. In addition, beachfront properties can be more susceptible to wind damage.
ENVIRONMENT
Atlas Obscura

Otter-ly Adorable Climate Change Warriors May Save California’s Coastal Ecosystems

This piece was originally published in Wired and appears here as part of our Climate Desk collaboration. Off the coast of California lies an underwater forest of giant kelp, a kind of seaweed that grows to 100 feet tall at the rate of a foot a day. Just as a terrestrial forest sucks carbon dioxide out of the air, all that rapidly growing seaweed soaks up carbon from the water, playing an incredibly important role in climate mitigation. “With kelp goes a huge amount of carbon,” says Chris Wilmers, an ecologist at the University of California, Santa Cruz. “As a general rule, kelp forests are much more productive than most terrestrial forests, in that they’re churning through carbon much more quickly.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Colorado Newsline

Street protesters understand climate change crisis more than politicians do

COP26 has come and gone, but what emerges from the climate change summit will be with us today and tomorrow. Finally, at least, there seems to be consensus that climate change is taking place, but my experiences at the summit last month in Glasgow, Scotland, suggest two starkly distinct perspectives on the severity of the […] The post Street protesters understand climate change crisis more than politicians do appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
ENVIRONMENT
National Audubon Society

Warmer Oceans Raise the 'Divorce' Rate Among Typically Loyal Albatross Pairs

Pledge to stand with Audubon to call on elected officials to listen to science and work towards climate solutions. For nearly two decades, Paulo Catry has coordinated a study of Black-browed Albatrosses in the Falkland Islands. On his latest visit to the colony, he took note of bird pairs that had stayed together almost since the study’s onset. “There were still partnerships, the two same birds—16, 17 years later, they’re still on the same nest,” says Catry, a researcher at ISPA – Instituto Universitário in Lisbon. “It’s really, really nice to see.”
PETS
wildlife.org

Wildlife agencies contribute to climate conference

As world leaders gathered at a United Nations conference to tackle climate change, they heard from some state and federal agencies, which sent representatives to Scotland or appeared virtually to share their work on the ground. “It’s good to have global targets, but ultimately someone on the ground has to...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy