Shopping trends for 2021

The pandemic has changed the way people are shopping, but not in the cut-and-dry way consumers might think. The future of shopping will not be as simple as a switch to online shopping while brick-and-mortar stores begin the fade away. The retail industry is redefining consumer expectations. Sustainability concerns are changing...

The Penny Hoarder

9 Holiday Gifts That Will Be Ridiculously Hard to Find in 2021

You’ve probably heard that holiday shopping will be a nightmare even the Grinch himself couldn’t dream up. Supply-chain troubles, shipping bottlenecks, and worker shortages will make it harder to find big-ticket items. Meanwhile, demand is up. Holiday shoppers expect to spend $785 on average this season, more than they planned...
WKYC

Thanksgiving weekend shopping trends: How the internet and supply chain are shaking things up

CLEVELAND — Thanksgiving weekend shopping may look a bit different this year, as lots of big retailers are opting to stay closed on the actual holiday. Many made the switch during the pandemic last year and are sticking to it. Instead of fighting labor constraints so many retailers are facing, they're focusing where so much of the shopping is being done anyway: online.
WETM 18 News

Holiday Shopping: Online Shopping Versus In-Person Shopping in the Twin Tiers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – As the holiday season approaches, local shops are offering their products online and in-person in the Twin Tiers. During the covid-19 pandemic, online shopping became the primary choice for purchasing holiday gifts. With restrictions easing throughout the Twin Tiers local shoppers are setting their sights back to brick and mortar stores. […]
petsplusmag.com

7 Retail Design Trends That Are Redefining Post-Pandemic Shopping

THE LATEST STATISTICS tell everyone in retail what they already know: A lot of Americans now shop online. How many? Some 79 percent or 263 million of them. That doesn’t mean they’re lost to retailers – 46 percent of them still prefer shopping in physical locations and, as supply chain issues linger, leading to delays in parcel deliveries, more consumers are expected to be heading to brick-and-mortar retail locations. The shoppers are out there; the issue is getting return visits.
alaskavisit.com

Shop Palmer

This holiday season, shopping in downtown Palmer could pay off big time for customers. The Greater Palmer Chamber of Commerce is brining back Shop Palmer, a program where the more you shop at small businesses, the better your chances are to win up to $1,000 in Bingles, which can be spent in town.
saranaclake.com

Shop Local, Shop ADK!

This year we’ve been told to do our holiday shopping early. From supply chain woes to shipping delays, it seems like COVID keeps bringing us obstacles. But Christmas doesn’t have to be cancelled. Shopping local is a great way to find unique, quality gifts and services for everyone on your list!
klkntv.com

Recent changes in Black Friday shopping trends

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Black Friday shopping trends have changed within the last couple of years due to the changing landscape of our economy. Black Friday deals begin weeks in advance and with Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, the deals last longer. “Our holiday ad actually came out a...
WTAJ

Shop Small Crawl & Holiday Fashion Trends with WillowBranch Boutique

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — WillowBranch Boutique in Duncansville is a women’s clothing, accessories & gift boutique offering on-trend, affordable fashions & accessories for every occasion & for ladies of all ages/sizes — from small to 3X. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with the owner of WillowBranch Boutique, Abigail Barroner...
Salem News

Retailers: Shop early, shop local

Retailers are asking consumers to get Christmas shopping done early this year, as the second holiday season amid the COVID-19 pandemic continues to see impacts from global labor and shipping squeezes. "Is Black Friday itself going to be as big as two years ago? Probably not," said Jon Hurst, president...
The Atlantic

The Atlantic Daily: To Shop Or Not To Shop?

Happy Black Friday Eve. Glad you found us amidst all those marketing emails. Speaking of, you have even more reasons than usual to ignore them this year. Ah, Black Friday—the Super Bowl of marketing, when a million tiny voices in your inbox shout in staccato: Hurry! Wow! Look! Now!. Given...
charlottemagazine.com

A Tale of Hometown Retail Excellence – How Belk is Reimagining Holiday Shopping

It’s the season of gathering once again, but bigger and better this time around. Whether online or in-store, consumers are anxious to make meaningful purchases and soak up the experience of holiday shopping. After more than a year of social distancing from family and loved ones, there’s an infinite desire to return to entertaining, and people are looking at their homes as the top destination to make lasting memories this holiday season. I’ve traveled to 20 Belk storefronts in the last 30 days and can confidently say, when you step foot on our floors, you can see and feel the essence of gathering. At Belk, shoppers will get a festive feeling as they get ready to decorate their homes for entertaining, with all of our seasonal décor to tie it together.
visitpepincounty.com

Holiday Shopping

Shopping local, small businesses for the holidays can make your shopping experience all the better and help you find something unique for everyone on your list! Pepin County has many great places for holiday shoppers, especially to find handmade or one of a kind gifts for this holiday season. Here are a few shops and markets throughout Pepin County to visit this year.
977wmoi.com

Avoid Overspending with Smart Holiday Shopping Strategies

It takes extra effort around the holidays to stay within a budget. We tend to spend more when we’re tired and stressed, and holidays can add tasks and expectations to our already busy lives. In addition, everywhere we turn are spectacular sales, deals, and wish lists full of gifts and gadgets to buy! As the season for giving begins in earnest, think about ways to save a little money here and there for big savings overall.
ETOnline.com

Cyber Week is Here: Amazon Holiday Gifts Under $100 -- Superga, Tory Burch, Ninja and More

Holiday shopping is ramping up and treating loved ones to holiday gifts under $100 is easy, thanks to Amazon! Amazon's Cyber Week Sale has incredible deals on gifts to shop from their 2021 holiday gift guide! The gift guide arrived a bit early this year, but with supply chain issues causing shipping delays, it should help you get holiday gifts to your loved ones on time.
eMarketer

Holiday shopping spending trends shed light on consumer payment preferences

By the numbers: A PYMNTS study of 2,000 US consumers’ Black Friday payment habits could presage the rest of the holiday season. In-store, customers gravitated toward debit cards: 44% of respondents preferred debit, with an additional 8% using contactless debit, per the study. These figures track with longstanding consumer payment preferences but represent growth from pre-pandemic debit use.
