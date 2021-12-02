ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 4 days ago

Each year during the holiday season, Avery celebrates with Project Giving! Each grade level student is asked to bring an item from the list indicated below to donate to...

www.cherokeek12.net

Hackernoon

Girlfrens NFT Project: Cancer Survivor Gives Back to the Community

NFTs are proving a cultural nexus where the collective yearning for ownership, community, prosperity, and a better life. As the market contracts, new, creative projects join the fray to raise funds and connect with an audience through NFT art and collectibles. Girlfrens, a Solana NFT project is raising money to bring art supplies to cancer patients. The project is launched in September 2021, but the minting and sale begins on November 24.
CHARITIES
pct.edu

Giving thanks by giving to others

Fulfilling a community service component of its semester activities, Penn College’s One World Club recently collected and donated food to help a local nonprofit fill baskets for its clients over the holidays. “We felt that AIDS Resource was in line with our club’s mission of inclusivity and supporting everyone,” said club adviser Rob Cooley, associate professor of anthropology and environmental science, who joined Angelyvette Santana, president, in delivering the items to the 500 W. Third St. agency. “The club’s mission is to provide a safe and inclusive space for all members of our Penn College community regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, religion or ability,” said Santana, a senior radiography student from Scranton. “We discuss and focus on multicultural/intersectional issues going on in the world or at school, as well as celebrate what makes us all unique – not different.”
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
thesunpapers.com

RCSJ Season of Giving community project seeking donations

Rowan College of South Jersey’s (RCSJ) Student Government Association (SGA) and the Alpha Psi Pi chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) honor society are on a mission to spread some cheer this holiday season. In partnership with the Rowan College Foundation and the Center for People in Transition, the two student organizations will lead RCSJ’s 13th annual Season of Giving virtual donation drive to support local families.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
heraldcourier.com

School project will give students board games at Christmas

MEADOWVIEW, Va. —- More than 500 students at a Washington County, Virginia, elementary school will have board games to put under their Christmas trees this holiday. The gift-giving idea started when the school’s second grade teachers asked their Facebook friends to donate new board games for their students to take home for Christmas.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
WGNO

Giving to ‘#iGiveCatholic’ on Giving Tuesday

One of the many local charities is the Catholic Community Foundation with the "#iGiveCatholic" campaign. Donations made help places like Ozanam Inn, which shelters the homeless. Generous donations provide food, clothing, bedding, and more.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC 29 News

Giving local on Giving Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Giving Tuesday is an opportunity to give back to organizations and charities that mean the most to you. Giving back for some means donating to their favorite organization or one they think is making a difference. Community favorites outlined what they will do with donations. Martha...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
nbc24.com

SeaGate Food Bank accepting Project PJ donations for Giving Tuesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — While Giving Tuesday is a national event, giving to the SeaGate Food Bank is a local event. This year, the group partnered with Project PJ to make sure kids in need in northwest Ohio have certain bedtime essentials. "For just those children here in Northwest Ohio, as...
TOLEDO, OH
cherokeek12.net

CCSD Connections Newsletter for December Now Online

The December 2021 edition of the CCSD Connections monthly parent e-newsletter is now online at https://www.cherokeek12.net/Content2/newsletter and includes an important message from the Superintendent about CCSD earning the State’s highest honor for leadership and dedication to providing the best education possible to every child! Thank you to this month's sponsor, Credit Union of Georgia.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
Oxford Eagle

Boy scout gives back to local school through BSA project

Life Scout Dominick Crocker, 17, of Troop 45/Crew 146 unveiled his gift of four buddy benches to Bramlett Elementary School to help children create friendships and eliminate loneliness on Saturday morning. Crocker displayed the gifts to the public for the first time on Saturday morning with his parents, brothers, grandmother...
OXFORD, MS
arcadia.edu

“Artist in the Community” Students Give Back to Community Through Art Projects

Linda Ruth Paskell ’81, ’96MEd, adjunct professor in the School of Education at Arcadia University, each year leads students in giving back to the community through art. In place of their usual "Art of the Syllabus" event on campus through the Artist in the Community course, Paskell and her students held three individual "site shows" to honor the work of students and their continually growing relationship with the community.
GLENSIDE, PA
cherokeek12.net

Announcements for November 30th

Are you or anyone you know interested in being featured in this year's literary magazine, otherwise known as "Lit?" The submission process has begun, giving all students an opportunity to share any art, photography, or writing they might have. Currently, first priority submissions will end Friday, but submissions may go until January 7th. To learn more, look for posters around the school or go to RRHSlit.mag More information can also be found in Mrs. Bulger's room 1116.
ARTS
cherokeek12.net

Announcements for December 1st

The Podcast Club will have a dropbox on the front table of the cafeteria where students are welcome to write down any ideas or topics that they might want the podcast club to talk or discuss about. Knowing what students are interested in will help the club to come up with topics that everyone can enjoy listening to. The box will be there until Friday, so drop by anytime to write down your ideas.
ARTS
cherokeek12.net

CCSD Teacher Named Georgia STEM Scholar!

A Cherokee County School District teacher has been named a 2022 Georgia STEM Scholar!. Mill Creek Middle School teacher Ann-Margaret Somers, who teaches eighth-grade science and physical science and serves as the school’s science department chair, earned the honor from the Georgia Youth Science & Technology Centers. Only about two dozen elementary and middle school teachers from a pool of statewide nominees are recognized each year as STEM Scholars.
GEORGIA STATE
nny360.com

KPS teachers take 'pie in the eye' for holiday giving project

OSWEGO - Kingsford Park Elementary students were incentivized to donate full sized toiletries for the annual holiday giving project to be able to pie a teacher in the face. The holiday giving project benefits KPS families in need. Boxes with teachers’ names were located in the main office for students to place their ballot in, which they were given each time they donated a full-sized toiletry item. The three teachers who received the most votes got a “pie in the eye” from a student.
CHARITIES

