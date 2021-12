There’s nothing strange about an MMO having bots. Even the golden child of the genre Final Fantasy XIV recently made changes to combat these irritating drones, but for every one taken down, it seems that a dozen more spring up. Given its rocky few months of history, it’s no surprise that New World has seen plenty of bot-related issues, initially causing annoyance by swarming ore nodes and fishing holes. As if that weren’t already irritating enough, these bots aren’t slowing down–in fact, they’re getting stronger, with users reporting some over level 30. This implies that the bot in question has been active for a very long time, and New World players are wondering if anything is being done to address the problem.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO