Governor Lamont Announces President Biden Approves His Request for Addition of New Haven County To Individual Assistance Disaster Declaration Due to Damage From Remnants of Hurricane Ida
(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that at his urging, President Joe Biden has approved his request to add New Haven County to the existing FEMA Individual Assistance presidential major disaster declaration due to the damage caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida in early September. The...portal.ct.gov
Comments / 0