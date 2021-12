Update : Source says Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin is barring legislators, most Republicans, from entering the State Assembly chamber unless they comply with his new policy to show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test, and the New Jersey State Police appear to to changing their position again and threatening to bar lawmakers access to the Assembly floor. “If it’s unconstitutional outside the statehouse, it’s unconstitutional in the chambers too,” said Assemblyman Brian Bergen. “Constitutional protections don’t stop at the door.”

