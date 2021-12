Medical Facts Editorial / Janine Padding November 23, 2021 – 07:07. About 600 children develop cancer in the Netherlands each year. This has a huge impact on the whole family and certainly the parents as well. Parents suffer from a lot of stress and sleep problems often. Feelings of stress and trouble sleeping can also reinforce and maintain each other. It is not yet known to what extent this plays a role in parents of children with cancer. There was also little knowledge about the effect of stress and sleep problems on parents’ quality of life. It was also not clear which parents were more likely to have trouble sleeping and feelings of stress. Rensen discovered, among other things, that more than a third of parents of children with cancer still had trouble sleeping years after diagnosis.

