A turbo three-cylinder making at least 268 hp sounds great, especially with a manual. Toyota has been pining for years to bring back its "Three Brothers" lineup of sports cars. It seemed a given that the mid-engined MR2 was the front-running candidate to fill the third slot, as with the 86 filling the four-cylinder, front-engined coupe niche, there appeared to be no room for a Celica successor. We should've stopped to consider, though, that the long-rumored all-wheel-drive Corolla hot hatch could be its stand-in, which finally dawned on us after a recent teaser by Toyota implied it could be.

CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO