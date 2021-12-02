ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Vrabel has Titans atop AFC South despite injury-filled year

Frankfort Times
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel learned early that life...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Mike Vrabel Has Telling Comment About The Patriots

In just a few days, the Tennessee Titans will face off against the New England Patriots in a contest between AFC contenders. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is awfully familiar with the team he’s going up against. The longtime Patriots star was vital to the team’s emergence as a dynasty in the early 2000’s.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
MassLive.com

Everything Bill Belichick said after Patriots beat Mike Vrabel’s Titans

The New England Patriots beat the reigning top seed in the AFC Sunday with a convincing 36-13 win over the Tennessee Titans. In addition to a big win for the Patriots’ playoff hopes, the victory also marked a key W for Bill Belichick against his former player, Mike Vrabel. Since taking over the Titans, Vrabel’s teams have been a consistent thorn in Belichick’s side -- until Sunday.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Regarding Colts G Quenton Nelson pushing Jonathan Taylor in for a touchdown in Week 10 against the Jaguars, the offensive lineman said it’s an “absolute privilege” to block for Taylor. “I think that was the first time I’ve done that,” Nelson said, via Zak Keefer of The Athletic. “It’s an...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Vrabel Has Blunt Admission Following Shocking Loss

The Tennessee Titans were on the losing end of the most shocking result in the NFL on Sunday afternoon. The AFC leaders, undone by their own mistakes, fell at home to the one-win Houston Texans, 22-13. Costly turnovers by Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill proved to be the difference-maker in Sunday’s...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Afc South#Basketball#American Football#Ap#All American#Ohio State
NESN

Patriots Receivers Are Elite In This One Area, Titans’ Mike Vrabel Says

Mike Vrabel has been thoroughly impressed with the New England Patriots’ run blocking this season. And not just from their formidable offensive line. The Tennessee Titans head coach on Wednesday said the Patriots have the NFL’s best collection of blocking receivers. “Their receivers are probably the best blocking wide receivers...
NFL
Kentucky New Era

Episode 11 Titans at Patriots Preview | Mike Vrabel Show

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel joins "Voice of the Titans" Mike Keith to recap the team's Week 11 game against the Houston Texans, while looking ahead to Sunday's Week 12 matchup against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Subscribe to the Titans YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2M1n3Kd. For More Titans NFL...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
tennesseetitans.com

Hot Topics from Titans HC Mike Vrabel's Monday Presser

NASHVILLE – The Titans lost to the Texans 22-13 on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. On Monday, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel talked reporters at Saint Thomas Sports Park. Here's a look at the hot topics from the presser, as the Titans will now turn their attention to the New England Patriots, who they'll face on Sunday in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
NFL
Patriots.com

Pats will need their best vs. Titans in key AFC contest

After pulling off a nice win on Thursday night against the Falcons, the Patriots had their first weekend off since the preseason and watched their playoff optimism continue to grow after the weekend's results once again delivered a collection of surprising outcomes. With the Bills and Titans both losing and upcoming matches for the Patriots against both of them, where New England will end up in January is even more firmly in their own grasp than when they entered the weekend.
NFL
NBC Sports

Perry: How will Mac Jones handle things if Mike Vrabel, Titans heat him up?

FOXBORO -- Through 11 weeks in the season, we're starting to get a clearer picture of who Mac Jones is as a quarterback. We can say he's not the Checkdown Charlie he was accused of being through two weeks of the season, when he ranked 27th in the NFL in average depth of target. But he's not an air-it-out-at-all-costs guy, either. On the season, he's 22nd in that category (7.7 air yards per target) -- ahead of Justin Herbert (7.4) and behind his opponent this week Ryan Tannehill (7.9) -- and he's 17th during his team's five-game winning streak, according to Pro Football Focus.
NFL
wtmj.com

The Latest: Vrabel’s challenge pays off for Titans on TD

The Latest from Week 12 of the NFL (all times EST):. 2:10 p.m. Titans coach Mike Vrabel is still perfect with the red challenge flag this season. This one he didn’t even think he needed to throw. Tennessee was on the Patriots 1-yard line when Ryan Tannehill connected with Nick...
NFL
Yardbarker

Vrabel Says Tannehill 'Has to be Better'

NASHVILLE – One of the biggest bye-week benefits for the Tennessee Titans will be time to heal. It is an open week the team hopes will help trim an injured reserve list that currently sits at 17. The time off also will provide an opportunity for coaches and players to...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy