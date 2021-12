UT researchers were among a group that discovered almost 500 ancient ceremonial centers dating before the Classic Age of the Maya Civilization in southern Mexico. University researchers, along with others from the University of Arizona, University of Houston and various Mexican institutions, worked together using laser mapping data to uncover hundreds of sites dating back from about 1,050 B.C. to 400 B.C., said Thomas Garrison, a geography and environment assistant professor. These sites can be used to set up research projects for decades to come, Garrison said. The researchers began on-site data collection in 2017 and published their findings Oct. 25 of this year.

