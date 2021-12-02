Lozano to Leave Choose New Jersey

Disclaimer: Sponsored content articles do not reflect the opinions of New Jersey Business magazine or the New Jersey Business & Industry Association. The next wave of tech disruption is in New Jersey. Our thriving tech ecosystem includes industry giants like Audible, Panasonic, Verizon and Samsung. We’re also committed to nurturing young tech companies and supporting growth. Through partnerships with government, business, and industry leaders, our universities work to strengthen workforce talent and accelerate innovation within the State. Rutgers University is home to New Jersey Big Data Alliance (NJBDA), which brings together expertise in data analytics and provides access to advanced computational technology to increase research competitiveness. NJIT’s Cybersecurity Research Center forges collaborations with government, industry, and academia to address pressing cybersecurity R&D needs.
