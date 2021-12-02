Lozano to Leave Choose New Jersey

This story was originally published in 2018. There are about nine million of us living here, and we all can’t be delusional. Apart from those who live here primarily because of job or family, most New Jerseyans live here because they like it here! New York City is a quick PATH or train ride away — why live there? The Shore, the Pine Barrens, beautiful countryside, diners, beaches, the nation’s second most diverse city, small towns, great scenic highways - does any state pack as much variety into one compact package as New Jersey? Nope.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 6 DAYS AGO