ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Reliever Daniel Hudson returns to Dodgers on 1-year deal

Culpeper Star Exponent
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — Right-handed reliever Daniel Hudson has returned to the Los Angeles Dodgers on a $7 million, one-year contract. The Dodgers announced the deal Tuesday night for Hudson, who pitched in 40 games for Los Angeles in 2018. He gets a $6 million salary next season, and...

starexponent.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Los Angeles

Dodgers Bring Back Former World Series Champion Closer

Let's face it, the Los Angeles Dodgers were dealt a huge blow on Monday. First it was the loss of Cy Young Award finalist and arguably the best pitcher on the staff last season in Max Scherzer. Scherzer agreed to sign a three-year, $130 million dollar contract with the New York Mets, making him the highest paid player by annual average value in MLB history.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Tuesday’s Freddie Freeman News

The Los Angeles Dodgers could be gunning for a significant free-agent move this offseason. According to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, multiple teams, including the Dodgers, are looking to “pry” superstar first baseman Freddie Freeman away from his World Series-winning Atlanta Braves squad. Yesterday, the Dodgers lost shortstop Corey Seager...
MLB
dailydodgers.com

Los Angeles Dodgers’ $365m star Mookie Betts marries Brianna Hammonds

Scroll down for video Bliss: Los Angeles Dodgers star right fielder Mookie Betts married longtime love Brianna Hammonds in a stunning beachside ceremony on Wednesday The high school sweethearts became engaged to be married earlier this year in January after 15 years of dating. The couple also have a two-year-old daughter named Kynlee together as the youngster was seen being carried down the aisle during the ceremony.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers appear focused on just 1 free agent shortstop

There is plenty of interest in the list of big-name free agent shortstops, but what about one of the teams at risk of losing one of those players?. The Los Angeles Dodgers may have an opening at shortstop, as Corey Seager is among the highly-touted free agents on the market. The Dodgers are trying to bring back Seager, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, but are not showing interest in any other shortstops.
NFL
FanSided

3 potential destinations for Clayton Kershaw in free agency

After the Los Angeles Dodgers decided not to give Clayton Kershaw a qualifying offer, he’s now an unrestricted free agent. Who could sign Kershaw as a free agent?. With Clayton Kershaw officially entering into free agency, there’s a ton of interest around where the legendary pitcher could land. The Los Angeles Dodgers chose not to give their longtime star a qualifying offer and now Kershaw has the freedom to look around and find a new team if he so chooses.
MLB
FanSided

Why Dodgers couldn’t hang on to Corey Seager revealed

The Dodgers lost Corey Seager to a monster free-agent deal with the Rangers and one of the deciding factors as to why he left LA has come to light. On Monday, the Texas Rangers signed former Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Corey Seager to a massive 10-year/$325 million contract. The front office and fans alike are sort of reeling and scratching their heads as to why/how they could lose out on Seager to the Rangers with Los Angeles being the second-largest market in the sport.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
Person
Corey Seager
Person
Daniel Hudson
Person
Andrew Heaney
ClutchPoints

Carlos Correa agent reveals teams he’s heard from

Mark Berman, of Fox 26 Houston, got an inside scoop on who has reached out to Carlos Correa and his agent. According to Berman, Correa’s agent has heard from the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, and the Atlanta Braves. It would make sense for...
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers reunite with former reliever in free agency silver lining

If the Los Angeles Dodgers want to learn how to secure the final out of Game 7 of the World Series against the Houston Astros, there are certainly worse people they could call. To cap an otherwise brutal day in the free agent landscape, where the Dodgers watched deadline acquisition...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The Washington Nationals#Nl Division Series#La#Era#The Arizona Diamondbacks#Nlcs#The New York Mets#The Associated Press
cbslocal.com

Corey Seager Leaving Dodgers After Agreeing To 10-Year Deal With Rangers

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager is leaving Los Angeles after signing a deal with the Texas Rangers Monday afternoon, CBS Sports HQ’s Jim Bowden confirmed. Seager, 27, will sign a 10-year contract with the team worth $325 million. The deal comes after Max Scherzer agreed to a...
MLB
dailydodgers.com

Dodgers bring back Chris Taylor on 4 year deal for $60M

The Los Angeles Dodgers are bringing back free agent Chris Taylor, agreeing with the versatile All-Star on a $60 million, four-year deal Wednesday night that includes a club option. The 31-year-old Taylor was an All-Star for the first time in 2021, when he hit . with 20 homers and set career highs with 92 runs and 73 RBIs.
MLB
theScore

Report: Dodgers, Hudson nearing 1-year agreement

The Los Angeles Dodgers' bullpen is close to landing a big addition, with the club nearing an agreement with right-hander Daniel Hudson on a one-year deal, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan. Hudson's reported contract will be worth around $7 million, according to Passan's sources. The Dodgers attempted to trade for...
MLB
True Blue LA

Chris Taylor returns to Dodgers on 4-year contract

Chris Taylor, the dependable multifaceted rock whose versatility was key to the Dodgers success the last five seasons, is back for more. Taylor returns to Los Angeles on a multi-year deal, the team announced on Wednesday night. Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic was the first to report the agreement between...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
dodgersdigest.com

Dodgers reportedly sign Daniel Hudson, so everything is fine now

Amidst the bad Dodger free agent news (which Brim wrote good words about here), the Dodgers did reportedly make a signing yesterday. Daniel Hudson is reportedly returning to LA on a one-year, $7 million deal. Hudson appeared in 40 games for the Dodgers in the 2018 regular season and posted a 4.11 ERA/1.217 WHIP in 46 innings before an arm injury took him out of the final month of the season and the postseason. Hudson bounced back well in 2019 as he started the season in Toronto and was traded to the Nationals at the deadline. Hudson was a key piece of the Nationals championship run, as he allowed only four runs in 25 innings down the stretch and didn’t allow a run in the first three rounds of the playoffs. He struggled at bit in the World Series, allowing four runs in three games against a Houston team that definitely wasn’t cheating. He did get the ball in the ninth inning of the decisive game seven, and struck out two Astros to clinch the title for Washington.
MLB
Daily Breeze

Dodgers, Chris Taylor reach agreement on multi-year deal

Having absorbed a series of losses on the free agent market over the past few days, the Dodgers managed to retain a key player before Wednesday night’s looming lockout, which will freeze rosters. The Dodgers have re-signed infielder/outfielder Chris Taylor, perhaps the most difficult to replace of the Dodgers’ 12...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy