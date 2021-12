Call it a Bronx Tale, part two. New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman’s search for a new shortstop could lead him back to an old, familiar friend: Didi Gregorius. The Athletic reports “After his poor, injury-filled 2021 season, the Phillies might be willing to chalk that up as a mistake and shed as much of the $14 million left on his contract as possible. His defense has slipped below average at age 32, but Gregorius is one season removed from an .827 OPS and has a track record of 25-homer power.”

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO