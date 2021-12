The New York Yankees have a ways to go before their 2022 roster is set, but after a week of all the wrong rumors, fans are already feeling pessimistic about the final group. Far too quickly, an offseason overwhelmed by Seager and Correa and Verlander has become a discussion of how the Yankees can “wait out the shortstop market” and still get better for ’22, pouncing only when it suits them. We went from the one-yard line of a Matt Olson trade to realizing our quarterback was Tim Boyle and we were backed up deep in our own territory. Even Anthony Volpe’s name, which once signified only the promise of a brighter future, now sounds like shorthand for, “We’re not spending this year. But look at this shiny greeting card that says ‘2025’!”

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO