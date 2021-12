A new Call of Duty: Vanguard update was released last night but because it didn't require a download from players, it has gone under the radar, but it did make changes to the latest COD game on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. If you noticed a change to the Ship Haus 24/7 playlist, it's because Sledgehammer Games has tweaked the number of players per team in the playlist. With the update, players per team in Blitz have been dropped from eight to seven. Meanwhile, Assault is now six rather than seven and Tactical is now four rather than six. If any other changes were made overnight, they haven't been discovered.

