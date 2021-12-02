ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
C. Brendan Cummings

Cover picture for the articleBrendan Cummings has joined Blank Rome LLP’s Houston office as a partner in the...

bizjournals

Victress Capital bets big on female-led skincare tech startup

Boston-based Victress Capital, which only funds startups that have at least one woman on their team, has made its largest investment since launching in 2016. The recipient is Droplette, a consumer skincare tech company led by MIT-educated scientist Madhavi Gavini. The Boston company, which has about 45 local employees, on Friday announced a $15.4 million Series B investment co-led by Victress and Spark Capital, with continued participation from Bolt and Amplifyher Ventures.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

BM Technologies buying Seattle's First Sound Bank to gain charter

Seattle-based First Sound Bank is joining a financial technology company. Last month, fintech company BM Technologies (NYSE: BMTX) announced plans to acquire First Sound for roughly $23 million in cash. The combined company will go by BMTX Bank, and the deal, which is expected to close in the second half of 2022, will provide BMTX with its own bank charter, eliminating the need for BMTX to run its banking services through a partner bank.
SEATTLE, WA
bizjournals

Houston a top-10 market as industrial real estate is seeing record year

Greater Houston ranks among the top 10 U.S. markets for industrial real estate inventory and space under construction as the sector keeps booming, according to new reports from commercial real estate firms. As of the fourth quarter of 2021, Houston had 19.7 million square feet of industrial real estate under...
HOUSTON, TX
Deadline

Thom Davis To Resign As Business Manager Of IATSE Grips Local 80

Thom Davis, one of IATSE’s longest-serving leaders in Hollywood, announced on Sunday that he will resign effective Dec. 31, as business manager of Grips Local 80—a job he’s held since 1998. He made the announcement at the 3,900-member local’s general membership meeting. Davis also serves as IATSE’s 2nd international vice president – the parent union’s fourth-ranking officer. An IATSE member since 1977, Davis became a member of Local 80’s executive board in 1984, serving as its vice president from 1992-98. During that time, he was also hired as an organizer for the local, and in 1998 was elected business manager – the...
BUSINESS
leedaily.com

A Couple Stored Ira Gold at Home. They Owe the IRS More Than $300,000

It can be risky to invest retirement-plan funds in abstruse assets without proper advice. A husband and a wife in Rhode Island have learned that lesson the challenging way. It’s an official law that owners of individual retirement accounts with assets invested in gold and silver coins can’t secure them in a safe at their home. A personal retirement account in the United States is a form of “individual retirement plan,” granted by many economic institutions that provide tax advantages for retirement savings.
RELATIONSHIPS
bizjournals

Here are the 25 highest-paying occupations in the Philadelphia metro area

Medical jobs dominate Greater Philadelphia's wage battle, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, with nine of the region's 10 highest-earning professions coming from the health care industry. The highest annual salary rankings come from the most recent BLS data on estimated wages by profession, which is calculated...
HEALTH SERVICES
Business
Economy
bizjournals

A digital-first approach drives client satisfaction and business success in Cincinnati

Technology is ingrained in the fabric of our everyday lives and has become even more so over the past year and a half as clients expect businesses to offer their products and services through online and mobile solutions and tools. That’s why businesses need to find a way to stand out from the crowd while continuing to keep clients at the center of everything.
SMALL BUSINESS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Alexandre Mattiussi Heads to U.S. With First Ami Store in New York

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — After opening 20 boutiques around the world, including a half-dozen in Asia in the last year, Alexandre Mattiussi could have been blasé ahead of the latest Ami opening. Not so — because the new store is located in New York.More from WWDAMI RTW Spring 2022AMI RTW Spring 2021Backstage at AMI RTW Spring 2021 “It’s the one I’d been dreaming about the longest. There was something of the ‘American dream’,” he told WWD ahead of the opening, and not least because Barneys New York was the first retailer to buy the brand when it...
MUSIC
bizjournals

People On The Move

Balentine is pleased to welcome Maggie Sims as an Associate Relationship Manager in its Atlanta Office. Maggie earned her degree in Finance and is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ and Certified Trust and Fiduciary Advisor. During the past decade in the wealth management industry, she discovered her passion for developing deep and meaningful relationships with clients to help individuals and families realize their financial potential. Maggie brings more than a decade of experience to the position, where she will work alongside Relationship Managers to help meet the needs of Balentine clients.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Charlotte metro's growth in home prices tops 20%, two national measures show

Two trackers of U.S. home values put Charlotte's growth above 20% in both September and during the third quarter, although the national trend continues to indicate a cool-down ahead for record-high price gains. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index showed a year-over-year price increase of 22.4% for the Charlotte metro area...
CHARLOTTE, NC
bizjournals

Tesla officially relocates HQ to Austin-area factory

Elon Musk's Tesla has formally shifted its headquarters to Austin from California, making it official in a recent SEC filing. That immediately shakes up the public company landscape in the Texas capital, though it remains to be seen exactly what it means for the region, from number of employees to economic impact.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

The Funded: Panther Labs raises $120 million in Series B

The San Francisco-based security and compliance company will use the funds to expand its service. The Business Journal is looking for the most influential women in the Silicon Valley to honor in our prestigious special publication and event. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
bizjournals

Philadelphia startup Tribaja, a recruiting platform for diverse tech talent, is expanding

Coming off a win during Lighthouse Labs’ recent virtual demo day, Philadelphia-based Tribaja is opening an office in Richmond, Virginia. Founder and CEO Shannon Morales said she launched Tribaja in 2020 as way to help propel underrepresented communities forward in the tech space. The platform provides career advancement resources and job opportunities at equitable workplaces.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
bizjournals

Energy Transfer acquires Oklahoma-based Enable Midstream

Dallas-based Energy Transfer completes its acquisition of Enable Midstream Partners, LP. Enable’s two largest unitholders, CenterPoint Energy, Inc and OGE Energy Corp approved the terms of the transaction earlier this year. Together CenterPoint Energy, Inc. and OGE Energy Corp owned about 79% of Enable’s outstanding common units. As of Friday, the Oklahoma-based company’s common units stopped trading on the New York Stock Exchange as a result of the purchase.
