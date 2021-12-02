C. Brendan Cummings

Thom Davis, one of IATSE’s longest-serving leaders in Hollywood, announced on Sunday that he will resign effective Dec. 31, as business manager of Grips Local 80—a job he’s held since 1998.
He made the announcement at the 3,900-member local’s general membership meeting. Davis also serves as IATSE’s 2nd international vice president – the parent union’s fourth-ranking officer.
An IATSE member since 1977, Davis became a member of Local 80’s executive board in 1984, serving as its vice president from 1992-98. During that time, he was also hired as an organizer for the local, and in 1998 was elected business manager – the...
