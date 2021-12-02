ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First ‘Reacher’ Trailer Stars Alan Ritchson Knocking Out Bad Guys in Prime Video Series

By Ryan O'Rourke
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon has unveiled the first official trailer for Reacher, Prime Video's series adaptation of the Jack Reacher novels from Lee Child. In it, we see Reacher (Alan Ritchson), retired and alone, wandering into a small town and immediately being suspected of murder and asked by police to cooperate as they try...

