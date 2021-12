The Wall Street Bear is back! Or is he? Starting as far back as 2009, Wall Street has exhibited amazing resilience whenever it ran into headwinds of various kinds. 2009 was a big one; yet the rebound took off and did not falter, except for minor and brief hesitations. Then a second big drop happened when Covid-19 hit in March, 2020. The recovery was as sudden and steep as in 2009. Now we have the sell-off on Friday and the question whether it will be a repeat of 2009 and 2020 – or has the Bear awoken?

