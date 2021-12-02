ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Marty Falle – ‘Bloody Coal’ (Bluegrass Version)

By No Depression
No Depression
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarty Falle is an American country/bluegrass singer-songwriter and Nashville...

www.nodepression.com

Comments / 0

Related
ktoo.org

Indigenous metal band riffs on issues affecting Native people

Jacob Tix̂lax̂ Stepetin remembers growing up in his aunties’ and uncles’ homes, listening to Metallica. “Aang, Tix̂lax̂ asax̂takuq. Unangax̂ akuq. Akutanam ilan angix̂takuq,” Stepetin introduces himself in Unangam Tunuu. “My name is Jacob, or Tix̂lax̂, my Unangax̂ name. I’m from Akutan, which is a village in the Aleutians on Akutan Island. That’s where I grew up most of my childhood. So that’s home for me.”
Rolling Stone

Maggie Rose Releases Trippy Cover of Carole King’s ‘I Feel the Earth Move’

Maggie Rose regularly nods to her inspirations in her original recordings, bridging soul, rock, country, and funk alike on the 2021 album Have a Seat. Rose goes straight to one of the sources for a swirling, trippy cover of Rock Hall of Famer Carole King’s “I Feel the Earth Move” that was released on Friday. The track premiered earlier this week on SiriusXM’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame station, for which Rose did a takeover to play music by some of her heroes. In its original form, King’s is a soulful stomper that leads off the classic album Tapestry. In Rose’s...
MUSIC
No Depression

Margo Cilker Debuts with Honest and True ‘Pohorylle’

EDITOR’S NOTE: As album releases slow down in December, we like to catch our breath and write about albums that came out earlier in the year that we didn’t get a chance to review but we think are worthy of your attention. Pohorylle was released in November. “A lot gets...
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Jewel shares ‘Standing Still’ remix

Jewel celebrates the 20th anniversary of her platinum-selling fourth studio album This Way with a radiant new remix of the hit single “Standing Still” with Swedish pop duo Pure Shores. The “Standing Still (Pure Shores Remix)” has a refreshing dance floor-ready tone that gives light to the short days of the current season. The reimagined composition is a glowing reminder that Jewel’s versatile vocals are accustomed for any musical setting, whether it be folk, acoustic, pop, EDM or otherwise.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bluegrass#Singer Songwriter#American#Eastern Kentucky
thecinemaholic.com

Mixtape Soundtrack: Songs and Where to Listen to Them?

‘Mixtape’ is a family comedy film that follows a young girl’s musical journey as she explores a mixtape left behind by her parents. Orphaned at the age of two, the now 12-year-old Beverly is excited to find the mixtape and becomes desperate to hear the songs when the tape tragically breaks. What ensues is a treasure hunt of iconic vintage songs which help the young protagonist discover a new side to herself.
THEATER & DANCE
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Maryland Daily Record

Dolly Parton Net Worth 2021, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Birth Place: Locust Ridge, Tennessee, United States. Siblings: Stella Parton, Randy Parton, Rachel Dennison, Willadeene Parton, Freida Estelle Parton, David Wilburn Parton, Cassie Nan Parton, RobertLee Parton Jr, Larry Gerald Parton, Floyd Parton. School: Sevier County High School. College: Sevier High School. Religion: Christianity. Nationality: American. Zodiac Sign: Capricorn. Gender:...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
TVShowsAce

‘The Little Couple’ Zoey Klein In Hospital: See Why

Zoey Klein of The Little Couple was in the hospital recently according to her mother Jen Arnold. What happened that caused the young TLC star to be hospitalized? Fortunately, her mother was kind enough to share all of the details on Zoey Klein’s health. She even included a slideshow with some photos of the brave little one in her hospital bed.
CELEBRITIES
1029thebuzz.com

BMG Acquires Motley Crue Catalogue

Global music company BMG has acquired the entire recorded catalogue of Mötley Crüe. According to the announcement, the new deal includes the band’s complete recorded output spanning their 40-year career totaling nine studio albums from their 1981 debut, Too Fast For Love, through the latest release in 2008 Saints Of Los Angeles, along with all live albums and compilation sets.
MUSIC
thevoiceofpelham.ca

Little-known Black history comes to light in new documentary series

“Canfield Roots” reveals the now largely forgotten story of how escaped slaves started new lives in rural Niagara. The village of Canfield lies about half an hour due west of Fenwick, out Canborough Road and Highway 3. There is little to distinguish the town these days—a cluster of houses lining the highway for about half a kilometre, no commerce to speak of, no real town centre or significant buildings to warrant a glance. Once it was a bustling community, hub of three rail lines, with hotels, banks, stores, a blacksmith shop, and many churches. At one time, it was also home to a large and vibrant Black community known as “Freedom Seekers,” escaped slaves from the United States, who settled there and made lives for themselves and their families. The 1851 census reveals that the Canfield population included 137 Black citizens; today there is not a single Black person left in the town.
TV & VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

Montana Of 300 Fighting For His Life With COVID-19 & Pneumonia

Chicago rapper Montana of 300 is fighting for his life in the hospital with a serious case of COVID-19 and pneumonia. This comes just weeks after the 32-year-old shared anti-vaccine messages on social media. The self-proclaimed "Rap God" shared his diagnosis on social media this week after letting people know...
MONTANA STATE
American Songwriter

Grimes Forms New “AI Girl Group” and Drops Single with DJ Chris Lake

The Canadian singer/songwriter and producer popularly known as Grimes (née Claire Boucher) recently announced the formation of her “AI girl group,” called NPC. Grimes shared that the members of this group “can be voted in or out, except for core members such as the baby Warnymph,” according to a press statement. More specifically, NPC will act as “a vehicle for experimentation in new technologies as they become available,” the statement continued. The group will possess “generative characters and music, [different] types of animation, AI-assisted art as well as spiritual technology.”
MUSIC
Georgetown Voice

The Weekly List: Best New Lyrics from Red (Taylor’s Version)

In 2019, Taylor Swift revealed her plan to re-record her first six albums due to an ongoing legal battle over her masters. Fast forward two years, and now millions of people are screaming the lyrics to a nine-year-old, 10-minute long song about a scarf. I don’t think anyone (not even Swift herself) could have predicted just where this endeavour would lead.
MUSIC
NME

Former Turbonegro singer Hank von Helvete has died aged 49

Hank von Helvete, the former singer of Norwegian glam rock band Turbonegro, has died aged 49. His death was confirmed by his family, who told Norwegian newspaper Tvedestrandsposten that Helvete (real name Hans Erik Dyvik Husby) died on Friday (November 19). No cause of death has yet been revealed. The...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Westside Gunn Shows Off Humongous Diamond Bracelet: "Biggest In The Game"

Griselda Records founder and rapper Westside Gunn continues to rep his love for fashion and art with his latest purchase. The rapper has long been known to be a fashion connoisseur and is always making moves to elevate his passion, such as when he opened his own art gallery in his hometown of Buffalo, New York.
BUFFALO, NY
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Walmart children’s toy swears and sings about doing coke

Walmart has pulled a dancing cactus–apparently an educational toy–that sings songs in three languages. Unfortunately, the song it sings in Polish is very sweary and talks about depression and doing lines of cocaine. This went unnoticed until a Polish grandmother from Brampton, Ontario, bought one as a present. There is...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy