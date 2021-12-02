ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Dow jumps more than 600 points as market rebounds after Omicron sell-off

By Will Feuer
New York Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dow Jones Industrial Average soared on Thursday as investors shrugged off news of the second case of Omicron in the US and sought to mount a comeback from the sell-off earlier this week. The Dow surged more than 600 points, or some 1.8 percent, in midday trading, wiping...

nypost.com

