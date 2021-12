Taylor Swift began her music career with romantic country ballads, such as “Love Story” and “Tim McGraw,” but her switch to pop music led to her monumental net worth. Once Taylor established herself as a pop singer, she reached her staggering net worth of $400 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. The singer started writing music in her early teens, working her way up the industry’s ladder to fame. However, the money she makes is also due to various endorsement deals, concert tours and even participation in the movie business.

