Semi drags pinned car down highway in shocking video

West Valley City Police are searching for two men, they say, car jacked a woman in the Costco parking lot then crashed her car just feet away as they tried to flee the scene. Lt. Julie Jorgensen with West Valley City Police says the men approached the woman, who was working in her parked car, opened the doors and demanded she exit the vehicle and give them the keys. She did. Seconds later, they crashed. Lorna Giggey was just waking up from a nap when she heard, and felt it.

WEST VALLEY CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO