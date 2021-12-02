ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Semi drags pinned car down highway in shocking video

By Ben Cost
New York Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA motorist’s dashcam captured the terrifying moment a truck dragged a car down an Illinois freeway in a scene straight out of “The Fast and the Furious.”. NBC reported that the accident occurred Tuesday morning after a vehicle crashed into the...

nypost.com

Comments / 21

Alaric the Visigoth
1d ago

Reading a text is waaay more important than watching out for the big red and white truck. That big white trailer must be a racist, because the car was black.

Reply(1)
5
ZOMBIEDAWG
1d ago

I guess filming it was more important than getting in front of the truck and slowing it down.

Reply
9
