WAVERLY — More students are attending Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools this fall, which is part of a 15-year growing enrollment trend in the district. Calculations based on Oct. 1 count date documents show 2,253 kindergarten through 12th-grade students in Waverly-Shell Rock’s six schools, an increase of 33 from the same date in 2020. The district keeps a running total of students in its schools, but not a building-by-building breakdown as of Oct. 1. The count information for that day is submitted to the state to help determine district-wide per pupil funding for the next year.

WAVERLY, IA ・ 12 DAYS AGO