Coger named ECU provost

Provost Kristen Jones will be leaving Bellevue College on Jan. 3, 2022. She has been serving as provost since 2018, and during that tenure, she was able to help the college by advancing the College’s Association for Talent Development, Guided Pathways, and Title III initiatives. According to Gov. Gary Locke, the interim president until the completion of the Priorities Project, “Throughout her tenure, she has demonstrated her willingness to accept and take on additional responsibility. Due to the elimination of two vice president positions, multiple new areas were added to her scope of responsibility, including Institutional Effectiveness, Grants, Accreditation, Continuing Education and the Center for Excellence.” Although having her leave the college is certainly a loss, we are very grateful and extend our thanks to the provost for her dedication to Bellevue College. Additionally, she served as both acting president and acting vice president of human resources for Bellevue College in 2020. Every step of the way, the provost has stepped up and gone above and beyond for the college.

BELLEVUE, WA ・ 6 DAYS AGO