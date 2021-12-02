ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Coger named ECU provost

By East Carolina University
thewashingtondailynews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a competitive national search, a UNC System veteran engineering educator and administrator has been named Provost and Senior Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs at East Carolina University by Chancellor Philip G. Rogers. Dr. Robin N. Coger will join ECU in July 2022. She will also hold an academic...

www.thewashingtondailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNYT

Current MIT provost named RPI's new president

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute has named its next president. Martin Schmidt will take over as the 19th president of RPI on July 1. He replaces Shirley Jackson who has held the job since 1999. Schmidt is currently the provost at MIT in Cambridge.
RENSSELAER, NY
ncatregister.com

Provost Beryl McEwen Ph.D. Retires from N.C. A&T this fall

A pillar in the Aggieland community and a jewel in the hearts of many, Dr. Beryl McEwen will retire from N.C. A&T as provost after this semester. Jamaica-born, McEwen moved to the United States to further her education at Southern Illinois in Carbondale, Illinois. After receiving her doctorate, by fate, McEwen found a home at N.C. A&T.
COLLEGES
piratemedia1.com

ECU appoints Robin N. Coger as provost, vice chancellor for academic affairs

East Carolina University announced on Dec. 2 that Robin N. Coger will assume the position as ECU’s new provost and senior vice chancellor for academic affairs as well as joining the staff of the College of Engineering and Technology in July of 2022. An ECU News Services press release said...
COLLEGES
WNCT

East Carolina University names new provost

GREENVILLE, N.C. — After a competitive national search, a UNC System veteran engineering educator and administrator has been named Provost and Senior Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs at East Carolina University by Chancellor Philip G. Rogers. Dr. Robin N. Coger will join ECU in July 2022. She will also hold an academic appointment as professor […]
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecu#Harvard#Science And Technology#Unc System#Academic Affairs#East Carolina University#N C A T#Unc Charlotte
Dayton Daily News

Wright State launches search for provost to oversee academics

Wright State University has announced a 17-member committee of university and community leaders who will lead a national search for Wright State’s next provost. The provost reports to the university president, and is responsible for overseeing WSU’s academic programs as well as research and academic support services. The university says it wants the next provost to join the campus no later than the start of the fall 2022 semester.
DAYTON, OH
syr.edu

Provost Ritter Discusses Graduate Education at Syracuse University

Strong graduate programs are a key part of the University’s success as a Carnegie R1 institution. SU News sat down with Provost Gretchen Ritter to hear her views on graduate education. Q: How has your own experience in mentoring graduate students helped to shape your vision for graduate education at...
SYRACUSE, NY
montanakaimin.com

Provost finalists, Voorhees retaliation and Griz football

The top five candidates for the University of Montana Provost position are beginning to give their final pitches to students, staff and faculty as UM looks to hire its first permanent second-in-command after the departure of Jon Harbor in summer 2020. Pardis Mahdavi, a dean of social sciences from Arizona...
MISSOULA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
ohio.edu

Provost Undergraduate Research Fund offers awards to 28 OHIO students

The Ohio University Provost Undergraduate Research Fund (PURF) awards program has provided 28 students with a total of $34,764 in funding for their original research, scholarship and creative work this fall. The Provost Undergraduate Research Fund awards are administered by the Research Division. The program received 52 proposals with a...
OHIO STATE
thewatchdogonline.com

Provost Kristen Jones to Depart BC

Provost Kristen Jones will be leaving Bellevue College on Jan. 3, 2022. She has been serving as provost since 2018, and during that tenure, she was able to help the college by advancing the College’s Association for Talent Development, Guided Pathways, and Title III initiatives. According to Gov. Gary Locke, the interim president until the completion of the Priorities Project, “Throughout her tenure, she has demonstrated her willingness to accept and take on additional responsibility. Due to the elimination of two vice president positions, multiple new areas were added to her scope of responsibility, including Institutional Effectiveness, Grants, Accreditation, Continuing Education and the Center for Excellence.” Although having her leave the college is certainly a loss, we are very grateful and extend our thanks to the provost for her dedication to Bellevue College. Additionally, she served as both acting president and acting vice president of human resources for Bellevue College in 2020. Every step of the way, the provost has stepped up and gone above and beyond for the college.
BELLEVUE, WA
duke.edu

Comments Sought in Regular Review of Vice Provost Abbas Benmamoun

The provost of Duke University conducts regular reviews of all deans, vice provosts, senior staff, and faculty who have major administrative positions reporting to the provost. Provost Sally Kornbluth has appointed a committee to conduct a review of Vice Provost Abbas Benmamoun, who is in the fifth year of his first term as Vice Provost for Faculty Advancement.
COLLEGES
Coeur d'Alene Press

Interim president hires NIC provost

A former North Idaho College dean will be returning Monday to temporarily fill the shoes of two retiring vice presidents. Interim President Michael Sebaaly has hired Dr. Kassie Silvas, NIC’s former retired dean of career, technical and workforce education, to return to the college Monday in an interim provost position.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
US News and World Report

MIT Provost Returns to Alma Mater RPI as Next President

TROY, N.Y. (AP) — The provost of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology who completed his bachelor's degree at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute is returning to the New York school as its next president. Martin A. Schmidt has been named RPI's 19th president by the Rensselaer Board of Trustees, the school said...
TROY, NY
ricethresher.org

From provost to president: DesRoches talks road to new role

Until an earthquake struck northern California, Provost Reginald DesRoches intended to be a mechanical engineer. While studying for his Ph.D. at University of California, Berkeley, DesRoches said he was used to feeling tremors in the ground — but this earthquake, approximately a 7.0 on the Richter scale, was different. “I...
OAKLAND, CA
College of the Holy Cross

Holy Cross Names Tomicka Wagstaff as New Vice Provost for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

College of the Holy Cross announced Wednesday it has hired Tomicka Wagstaff, an experienced leader in the field, as its new vice provost for diversity, equity and inclusion. Wagstaff, who currently serves as assistant vice president for student access and success at Rochester Institute of Technology, will join the college in January. As vice provost she will provide leadership and strategic direction for the College’s efforts to promote diversity, equity and inclusion.
WORCESTER, MA
msudenver.edu

Provost’s Academic Policies

University academic policies adopted by the MSU Denver Provost as authorized by the MSU Denver Board of Trustees and MSU Denver President pursuant to C.R.S. § 23-54-102, et seq. Chapter 1: Academic Affairs – Students. Please see the University Catalog for academic policies pertaining to students. Chapter 2: Academic Affairs...
DENVER, CO
csus.edu

Chancellor appoints Sac State Provost Steve Perez interim president for San Jose State; Carlos Nevarez will become interim provost

Provost Steve Perez, whose long career at Sacramento State has spanned positions from the classroom to top administrative and leadership posts, has been appointed interim president of San Joses State University. Carlos Nevarez, a longtime Sacramento State faculty member and acting chair of Graduate and Professional Studies in the College...
SAN JOSE, CA
nmsuroundup.com

NMSU community rallies in protest for removal of President and Provost

Students and faculty marched in protest to Hadley Administration on Nov. 16 to voice their concerns about the leadership of New Mexico State University under current President John Floros and Provost Carol Parker, who is on administrative leave.  . The protest began at 3 p.m. on the Corbett Outdoor Stage. This...
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy