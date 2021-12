BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Bishop Dontè Hickman leads the 4,000-member congregation at Southern Baptist Church, and they are still reeling from the death of one of their own: 69-year-old Evelyn Player. She was stabbed to death in a bathroom on November 16th while at the church volunteering. Player’s family members have been part of Southern Baptist for generations. An arrest this week in the case did bring some comfort. “Peace and I think some resolve to this unknown character who has been lurking about and committing this kind of violence. It does give people peace that he is off the streets, but it...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO