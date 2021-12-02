ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 'Home Alone' house could be yours for a night

By Rachel Treisman
WFAE
WFAE
 2 days ago
Calling all fans of Christmas movie classics: The iconic house from the 1990 film Home Alone will be available to rent on Airbnb for one night only this holiday season. Up to four lucky mischief makers will be able to stay in the McCallister family's house on the night of Dec....

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source.

