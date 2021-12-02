The 'Home Alone' house could be yours for a night

After months of doubt, the Home Alone reboot was finally released on Disney Plus. This time, it centered on Max Mercer, who happens to get left behind as his family goes to Japan for the holidays. You know the formula by now, burglars try to get into Max’s house; however, “hilarious” hijinks ensue with crazy traps and cartoonish violence. Not surprisingly, fans of the original Home Alone had a right to be skeptical about the latest chapter in the long-time franchise as critics trashed the reboot. Sometimes, audiences tend to feel differently about movies; For example, Eternals currently has a critic score of 47% on rotten tomatoes; however, the audience score lies at 80%. However, audiences dismissed this latest reboot as a failure due to the 13% score on the review website.
