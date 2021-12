Boris Johnson and his predecessors have been “stuffing” the House of Lords “full of peers” since 2010, a Conservative politician has warned, amid calls to reduce its size.Earl Attlee, who inherited his title, said the upper chamber has also become “hideously London-centric” as he proposed a new commission to assess appointments.Such a body could maintain the House at a “reasonable size” and ensure there is “regional and political balance” among its members.His remarks came during debate on proposals to scrap the election of aristocrats to the House of Lords.There are 92 hereditary places reserved in the Lords, following reforms in...

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO