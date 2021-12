The Lotus Emira, the brand's first all-new sports car in ages, has just touched down in America to take on Porsche. It's an exciting new offering that is sure to attract new fans to the brand, but where Lotus really needs to make a big impression is with its future electric vehicles. A few months ago, the British automaker teased four new EVS and has since been giving us little tidbits of information on what to expect. Most recently, we got a teaser of the Type 132 electric SUV, and the marketing campaign for the exciting new offering is ramping up. Below is the latest Lotus teaser, and it announces that the Type 132 will be revealed in the spring of 2022.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO