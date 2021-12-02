Wyndham To Launch La Quinta Hotel In China

In June this year, the Honor 50 series went official with three phones under it named the Honor 50 SE, Honor 50 & the Honor 50 Pro. Today, we got the Honor 60 series in China. Unlike last time, only two phones were launched today, the Honor 60 & Honor 60 Pro. Now, these are not the high-end premium flagships from the brand but rather upper mid-range devices powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 & 778 Plus chipsets, respectively. It is worth mentioning that the Honor 50 & 50 Pro featured Snapdragon 778G, so, in terms of performance, the only upgrade is in the Pro variant this time since that gets the newer 778 Plus SOC.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO