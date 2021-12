A poll of 2,500 working parents by Action for Children finds that three-quarters are worried about rising energy bills and prices in shops, with a third planning to take on extra work, or avoid time off, to pay for the festive season. Of these, nine in ten said they are likely to miss out on at least one key family moment, like waking up on Christmas morning together or watching their child’s nativity play, finds the charity.

