PREVIEW: ‘Annie Live’ set to air tonight on NBC 33

brproud.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NBC) — “The Sound of Music,” “Peter Pan,” “Hairspray” and “The Wiz” are some of the Broadway musicals that have aired live during the holiday season in recent years on NBC, Thursday the classic and Tony Award winner “Annie” joins that group. The music is some of Broadway’s most...

www.brproud.com

Variety

NBC Announces ‘This Is Us’ Final Season, ‘Law & Order’ Revival Premiere Dates Among Winter 2022 Lineup (TV News Roundup

NBC announced its winter 2022 lineup, including the final season of “This Is Us,” which premieres on Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. On Mondays starting Jan. 3 “Kenan” will air its second season with a two-episode block at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., followed by Jimmy Fallon’s variety game show “That’s My Jam” at 9 p.m., and “Ordinary Joe” will return with new episodes on this date at 10 p.m. In addition to “This Is Us,” Jan. 4 will see the time period premieres of “American Auto” and “Grand Crew” at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., respectively, and the midseason premiere of...
tvinsider.com

Andrea McArdle Pulls Out of NBC’s ‘Annie Live!’ Due to Family Matter

Broadway’s original Annie, Andrea McArdle, will no longer be appearing in NBC‘s upcoming Annie Live! special due to a family-related matter. “I am saddened to announce I will not be participating in Annie Live!,” said McArdle (via Deadline), who was set to play Eleanor Roosevelt in the live show. “My father is currently in the hospital, and I need to put all of my energy into his health and well-being. I wish everyone involved with the production great success. Break a leg everyone.”
Popculture

CBS, ABC and NBC Are All Airing Iconic Christmas Specials at the Same Time on Friday

The major TV networks are wasting no time in trotting out the holiday classics this weekend. On Friday, CBS, ABC and NBC are all airing Christmas favorites to kick off the season at 8 p.m. ET. CBS will air Frosty the Snowman, ABC will air Santa Claus is Comin' to Town and NBC will air the 1966 adaptation of How the Grinch Stole Christmas.
Nicole Scherzinger
Megan Hilty
Taraji P. Henson
KSDK

Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas airs tonight on NBC

LOS ANGELES — “You’re a mean one… Mr. Grinch!”. It wouldn’t be the holiday season without watching Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas. You can get your Grinchy fix Friday, Nov. 26 as NBC airs the animated family favorite at 8 p.m. eastern. You can also stream it on NBC's Peacock.
Variety

NBC Releases First Trailer for ‘This Is Us’ Final Season

NBC has released the first trailer for the sixth and final season of “This Is Us,” giving audiences a first look at the send-off to the network’s critically acclaimed family drama series. “This Is Us” has been a smash hit for NBC since its first season premiered in 2016, with the show racking up impressive ratings and Emmy attention over the years. The series follows the family of the Pearsons across the multiple decades of their lives. Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley star in the series’ main roles, with each of them returning for...
Vulture

Celina Smith and Baldy Connick Jr. Sang Together At Last in an Annie Live! Preview

It’s still not tomorrow, but Annie Live! is coming soon. Celina Smith and a very bald (!!!) Harry Connick Jr. pulled up to the 95th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 25 to kick the day off with a preview of the upcoming live TV musical. Stepping out of a car dressed as orphan Annie and her benefactor Daddy Warbucks, they performed a lively rendition of “I Don’t Need Anything But You.” After the duet, Connick Jr. and the dancers who had been spinning around in the background cleared the street to let 12-year-old Smith have her main character moment and sing “Tomorrow.” The rest of the Annie Live! cast — which includes Nicole Scherzinger, Taraji P. Henson, Tituss Burgess, and Megan Hilty, and Alan Toy — did not make an appearance in the sneak peek performance. But they’ll be there when Annie Live! airs on NBC on December 2. Bet your bottom dollar!
justjaredjr.com

First Look Cast Photos at NBC's Upcoming 'Annie Live!'

We are just less than a week away from NBC’s next live musical – Annie Live! – and we cannot wait!. The musical will be performed and air live NEXT Thursday (December 2) on NBC, and we’re taking a look at the first photos of the cast. Young Dylan actress...
Daily Breeze

18 films on Hallmark’s Christmas movie schedule that have famous pop culture faces

Like that meme of Leonardo DiCaprio pointing at the TV, we watch the Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas movie series every year and at some point find ourselves shouting at the screen saying, “Hey, I know that actor!” Then we scramble to pull up IMDB on our phone, potentially missing a delicious cookie-driven plot point or an awkward encounter with an ex’s sweet golden retriever.
Marconews.com

'Annie Live!': NBC bets its bottom dollar on another old-school musical for a 'new generation'

BETHPAGE, N.Y. – The sun will come out tomorrow. But Sandy will have to wait. It's late afternoon on a labyrinthine Long Island soundstage, where the cast of NBC's "Annie Live!" (Thursday, 8 EST/delayed PST) is performing the first full dress rehearsal of the show just two days before Thanksgiving. Mop-topped "orphans," some of them masked, are bemoaning the hard-knock life as they clap, stomp and tumble across the floor with cleaning rags in hand. Taraji P. Henson, who plays seedy orphanage head Miss Hannigan, is fanning herself and chugging water from a prop vodka bottle between scenes.
Cat Country 107.3

NBC’s ‘Annie Live!’ to Feature Teen Actress from Toms River NJ

Remember the name Jadaya Bivins. She's a local actress who's just gotten a big break as part of the cast of NBC's live broadcast of the musical 'Annie'. It's a 'Hard Knock Life', or is it? For 15-year-old Bivins, a Toms River NJ native, nabbing a role in a major network production is simply the next step in a career in music and acting that began when she was just a first grader.
Pride Publishing

Holiday Musical Spectacular “Annie LIVE!” airs December 2 on NBC

Dubbed the musical event of the Holiday Season, “Annie Live!” will air on Thursday, December 2 at 7:00 p.m. CST on NBC, WSMV Channel 4 in Nashville. The full cast of the star-studded broadcast has now been revealed. Celina Smith will light up center stage in the title role of Annie. Smith joins an all-star cast, including Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan, Harry Connick Jr. as Daddy Warbucks, Nicole Scherzinger as Grace, Tituss Burgess as Rooster, Megan Hilty as Lily St. Regis, with Alan Toy as President Franklin D. Roosevelt and Andrea McArdle as Eleanor Roosevelt.
tvinsider.com

Amber Ruffin Working On Comedy Pilot ‘Aunties’ For NBC

NBC has given a put pilot commitment to Aunties, a new comedy from comedian and TV host Amber Ruffin, which she is developing alongside The Amber Ruffin Show collaborators Shantira Jackson, Seth Meyers, and Mike Shoemaker. According to Deadline, the pilot is written by Jackson, who is also a performer,...
guideposts.org

Taraji P. Henson on Her ‘Dream Come True’ Role in NBC’s ‘Annie Live!'

Are you ready for some live theater? Then turn on your television! The beloved Broadway musical Annie, which first premiered in 1977, will be performed live tonight on NBC. The star-studded cast features Selina Smith, Nicole Scherzinger, Tituss Burgess, Megan Hilty and Guideposts cover stars Taraji P. Henson and Harry Connick, Jr.
KEYT

NBC hopes the sun will come out as it mounts ‘Annie Live!’

NEW YORK (AP) — There’s a famous saying in the world of showbiz: “Never work with children or animals.” NBC is wisely ignoring that as it mounts a live version of the hit Broadway musical “Annie.” The tale of the spunky young orphan with her dog Sandy set during the Depression will be NBC’s first live musical since its triumphant “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” in 2018. “Annie Live!” airs Thursday. Twelve-year-old newcomer Celina Smith has the title role, backed by co-stars Harry Connick Jr. as Annie’s rescuer, Daddy Warbucks, and Taraji P. Henson as the orphanage’s callous Miss Hannigan. Nicole Scherzinger, Tituss Burgess and Megan Hilty also are in the cast.
Primetimer

With Annie Live!, "hate-watching" NBC's live TV musicals has evolved into "begrudging appreciation-watching"

Annie Live! was a likable reprieve from current hard times -- it felt like the best sort of community theater: "The show’s staging allowed songcraft and showmanship to be the stars; numbers played out against minimalist backdrops, and the live audience was largely heard in eruptive applause but seen only in shadow," says Daniel D'Addario. "The scant amount of stage dressing — an American-flag scrim for Annie’s meeting with Franklin Roosevelt, a bouquet on an end table and a staircase to evoke the grandeur of Daddy Warbucks’ home — seemed intended to rhyme with the show’s message of scrappy resilience and high-spirited hope. Even as viewers surely understood they were watching a broadcast bolstered by the resources of NBC, it was possible to believe that this was something like the best sort of community theater. Which means that certain flaws could get written off by the viewer somewhat easily. Before moving on to the full-throated praise, it’s worth noting that, say, Harry Connick Jr.’s iffy styling in a surrealistic bald cap pulled focus, and was best explained away as an occupational hazard of trying to make a star ready to play the role of a famous cueball. Connick’s occasionally being a beat behind on lines suggested, to the charitably inclined viewer, just how far the cast in general had come in order to bring this production to air at all. It feels unsporting, after all, to pick on a production that seemed so resolutely determined to entertain — and one whose key flaws may be inherent in the source material, a show one loves, if one does, because of its flaws as much as despite them."
