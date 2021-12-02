ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil ends higher after a day of wild swings on OPEC, Omicron

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Oil prices settled more than 1% higher on Thursday, after a see-saw session that saw benchmarks swing in a $5 range after OPEC+ surprised markets by sticking to its plans to boost output slowly. Brent crude futures settled up 80 cents, or 1.2%, at $69.67 a barrel after...

www.streetinsider.com

OilPrice.com

The Oil Price Crash Has Taught U.S. Shale A Valuable Lesson

The massive oil price correction in November 2021, which turned out to be the worst month for crude since March 2020, came just as U.S. oil producers were drafting their capital budget plans for 2022. The plunge in prices, which sent WTI Crude from over $80 in early November to...
investing.com

Oil rebounds more than $1/bbl after Saudi price hike

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose by more than $1 a barrel on Monday after top exporter Saudi Arabia raised prices for its crude sold to Asia and the United States, and as indirect U.S.-Iran talks on reviving a nuclear deal appeared to hit an impasse. Brent crude futures for February...
theedgemarkets.com

Saudis raise oil prices for Asia, US despite Omicron's spread

DUBAI/NEW JERSEY (Dec 5): Saudi Arabia raised oil prices for buyers in Asia and the US, signalling it sees demand staying strong despite the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The move comes days after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) — a...
investing.com

Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices for Asian and U.S. Customers

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia raised oil prices for buyers in Asia and the U.S., days after OPEC and its allies made a surprise decision to increase output. The move signals that the world’s biggest crude exporter still sees strong demand in its two main markets, despite the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.
investing.com

Oil Up After Saudi Arabia Hikes Crude Prices for Asia, U.S.

Investing.com – Oil was up Monday morning in Asia after Saudi Arabia raised prices for its crude headed to Asia and the U.S. Meanwhile, indirect talks between the U.S. and Iran to revive a 2015 nuclear deal seem to have hit a deadlock. Brent oil futures rose 1.96% to $71.25...
News Channel Nebraska

Banning US oil exports would be a 'gift to OPEC and Putin,' Big Oil CEO says

President Joe Biden has already launched the biggest intervention into energy markets in a decade. Big Oil is nervous he's not nearly done yet. For weeks, Democrats have been calling for Biden to go even further than releasing strategic oil reserves by banning US oil companies from shipping oil overseas. Despite pressure from lawmakers in his party, Biden has so far refrained from taking the more extreme step of banning oil exports. A spokesperson from the White House declined to comment.
FOXBusiness

Oil climbs as OPEC sticks to its own course

OPEC stayed the course this week, sticking to their planned 400,000-barrels-a-day production increase and did not give in to the fears surrounding the recent price crash due to the omicron variant virus worries. Now, the Biden administration is celebrating beautiful organic OPEC-produced fossil fuels. They took the time to congratulate...
MarketRealist

Should You Buy Oil Stocks Now? Risk-Reward Dynamics, Explained

In a major respite for consumers globally, crude oil prices have come down. Meanwhile, falling energy prices haven’t been pleasant news for oil and gas producers, and their stock prices have also followed crude oil lower. Would it make sense to buy oil stocks now and which energy stocks look like good buys? Here are the risk-reward dynamics of investing in oil stocks.
WRAL News

OPEC+ sticks to modest boost in oil output despite omicron

NEW YORK — OPEC and allied oil-producing countries decided Thursday to maintain the amount of oil they pump to the world even as the new omicron variant casts a shadow of uncertainty over the global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Officials from OPEC countries, led by Saudi Arabia, and...
mynews13.com

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose 93 cents to $66.50 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for February delivery rose 80 cents to $69.67 per barrel. Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 2 cents to $1.97 a gallon. January heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.10 a gallon. January natural gas fell 20 cents to $4.06 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Axios

OPEC in the age of Omicron

The OPEC+ decision to forge ahead with output hikes next month can't be untethered from U.S. politics or uncertainty about the Omicron variant. Catch up fast: OPEC, Russia and allied producers met virtually Thursday and stuck with plans to increase production by 400,000 barrels per day in January. But in...
Houston Chronicle

Oil rallies after OPEC+ takes flexible stance on supply

Oil jumped after the OPEC+ alliance left the door open to reversing its decision to boost output, with the impact of the omicron Covid-19 variant on demand remaining highly uncertain. West Texas Intermediate climbed above $68 a barrel after closing higher on Thursday following the producer group's decision. OPEC+ agreed...
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures post a sixth consecutive weekly decline

U.S. oil futures gave up early Friday gains to settle with a loss, suffering a sixth weekly decline in a row. While the decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies on Thursday to "formally keep their meeting 'in session' means that they are watching developments closely and could reconvene at any time to begin to renegotiate the deal, this just speaks to the current uncertainty in the market when it comes to the ultimate impact the omicron variant will have on demand," said Troy Vincent, senior market analyst at DTN. "It's simply too early to tell." January West Texas Intermediate crude fell 24 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $66.26 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after trading as high as $69.22. For the week, prices based on the front-month contract, lost 2.8%, according to FactSet data.
