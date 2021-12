After pulling off a nice win on Thursday night against the Falcons, the Patriots had their first weekend off since the preseason and watched their playoff optimism continue to grow after the weekend's results once again delivered a collection of surprising outcomes. With the Bills and Titans both losing and upcoming matches for the Patriots against both of them, where New England will end up in January is even more firmly in their own grasp than when they entered the weekend.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO