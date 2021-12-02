ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'West Side Story' stars Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose on working with 'generous soul' Steven Spielberg

By Jake Hamilton
Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteven Spielberg’s highly anticipated new vision of the legendary...

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
NewsTimes

How Rita Moreno Could Break Multiple Oscar Records With ‘West Side Story’ Remake

After being delayed a year due to the pandemic, Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated musical remake of the best picture winner “West Side Story” had its first screenings this week before critics, journalists and varying awards and guild voters. The social media reaction has been loud and palpable throughout the Oscar chamber, which could bring about a late December entry run for the best picture prize, which would be the first since Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” (2017) and Clint Eastwood’s “Million Dollar Baby” (2004).
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

West Side Story Review: Steven Spielberg's Bold Musical Remake Is A Stunner... Albeit With One Glaring Issue

In the run-up to the release of Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, the question as to why the filmmaker would take on the project as his 38th feature has been a legitimate one. Obviously there is the draw for him of making a massive, lavish musical – an arena he has never fully explored in his 57 year career – but at the same time the project is not only a remake, but a remake of a movie that won the Academy Award for Best Picture following its release in 1961. Spielberg is a director who has the industry power to make any film he wishes to make, so why tread on such hallowed ground just in the name of genre exploration?
MOVIES
ABC7 Chicago

'West Side Story' star Rita Moreno on the advice she shared with new star Ariana DeBose

Don't miss 'Something's Coming: West Side Story - A Special Edition of 20/20,' airing on Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. ET on ABC. Rita Moreno became the first Latina to win a best supporting actress Oscar in 1961 for her portrayal of Anita in the iconic musical "West Side Story." Now, half a century later, the 89-year-old actress is starring in Steven Spielberg's version of "West Side Story."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
Steven Spielberg
seattlepi.com

‘West Side Story’ First Reactions Praise the Classic Musical’s Reimagining as ‘Spectacular’ and ‘Top-Tier Spielberg’

The first reactions to 20th Century Studios’ “West Side Story” are beginning to pour in following the film’s premiere in New York City on Monday evening. Those who attended the screening took to social media, voicing praise for director Steven Spielberg’s reimagining of the classic musical. In this new version,...
MOVIES
E! News

Ansel Elgort Reveals His Biggest "Challenge" Filming West Side Story

Watch: "West Side Story": Steven Spielberg, Ansel Elgort & More!. "One hand, One heart" and a whole lot of practice. Ansel Elgort admitted that it took him a few tries to nail the powerhouse ballads behind West Side Story, in theaters Dec. 10. "The songs are great, even though I couldn't sing them perfectly right away," Elgort joked during E! News' Daily Pop on Nov. 30. "But that's good, anything that's a challenge is good, right? It's worth it."
MOVIES
justjaredjr.com

West Side Story's Rachel Zegler Wows in Black & White Gown at AMAs 2021

Rachel Zegler looks absolutely beautiful while making an appearance on the red carpet at the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday (November 21) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The 20-year-old West Side Story actress was there to present a new clip from the film alongside co-star Ansel Elgort....
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Side Story#Soul
EW.com

First West Side Story reactions laud 'top-tier Spielberg' film's 'breathtaking' Sondheim tribute

The first reactions to Steven Spielberg's new film have written a glowing prologue in West Side Story's awards season fairytale. Following the film's premiere Monday night, journalists heaped on praise for the likely Oscar contender. EW's Leah Greenblatt admitted that, while "nobody needed to mess" with the story of the original Stephen Sondheim (who died Friday) and Leonard Bernstein stage production, Spielberg found a unique way into the story for contemporary audiences: "[It's] great looking & largely faithful to the text with a few smart respectful tweaks and a young cast I now want to see in everything," she tweeted after the screening.
MOVIES
Collider

Watch: Steven Spielberg Explains Why 'West Side Story' Was His Dream Project

In a new featurette for 20th Century Studios' reimagining of West Side Story, director Steven Spielberg reveals that making this movie fulfills a promise he made to himself years ago. Spielberg tells audiences that he's been challenged for quite some time to decide what musical, if any, he'd like to make. When he asks himself that question, he can't help but think of the musical that has stuck with him since childhood. West Side Story originally debuted on Broadway in 1957 and is perhaps one of the most impactful musicals of our time.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Rachel Zegler At West Side Story Premiere

West Side Story,” directed by Steven Spielberg, had its New York world premiere in New York City last night. In attendance were director-producer Spielberg; cast members Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Brian d’Arcy James, Corey Stoll, Josh Andrés Rivera, Rita Moreno (who also served as one of the film’s executive producers) and Rachel Zegler. Rachel hit up the red carpet looking like a pretty princess and that gown, wow! I have the details on her red carpet look inside, she looked lovely!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

Rita Moreno sounds off on her career

She's among the small, select circle of actors to have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and a Tony – the prestigious, "EGOT." And those are at the center of many awards Rita Moreno has earned. "They're great. It's thrilling," she says, "But in the final analysis, it's not about the...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

West Side Story Star Rachel Zegler Shares Hilarious Screenshot From Shazam Cast's Group Chat

This month will see the long-awaited release of West Side Story, the first musical to be helmed by Steven Spielberg. The famous show debuted back in 1957 and marked the Broadway debut of lyricist Stephen Sondheim, who sadly passed away last week at age 91. The first film adaptation of West Side Story was made in 1961, and it earned ten Oscars, including Best Picture. Spielberg's new version has been in the works for quite a while and stars Rachel Zegler as Maria. Zegler will also be seen in the upcoming Shazam! Fury of the Gods movie and she just shared a hilarious screenshot from her DC cast's group chat.
MOVIES
foxwilmington.com

How Rachel Zegler Became a Hollywood Star in ‘West Side Story’ at 17 Years Old

Newly named Forbes’ 30 Under 30, Rachel Zegler is quickly becoming one of the most influential young artists. She was a regular high school student preparing for college when she was plucked from her final months of senior year to star in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.” The film, out in theaters Dec. 10, marks her first professional job. Inside Edition Digital Senior Reporter Leigh Scheps spoke with Rachel about her meteoric rise from community theater to Hollywood fame.
MOVIES
People

West Side Story Remake Praised by Critics: 'Spielberg Topped the Original'

Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake has critics swooning. The film screened for the first time on Monday and critics were quick to share their reactions on social media afterward, including Entertainment Weekly's Leah Greenblatt, who tweeted, "Nobody needed to mess with #WestSideStory but Steven Spielberg went and did it and dammit it's really good, great looking & largely faithful to the text with a few smart respectful tweaks and a young cast I now want to to see in everything."
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Review: Steven Spielberg's WEST SIDE STORY Is a Cinematic Masterpiece

My love for West Side Story runs deep. I’m a huge fan of the Broadway musical. I loved the original 1957 film adaptation, and I even played Baby John in a stage production while I was in high school. It’s one of my favorite musicals, and not only am I fond of the music, but the story it told was wonderful.
MOVIES
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
38K+
Followers
19K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy