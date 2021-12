Apex Legends players have discovered the CAR SMG's iron sights don't exactly align with the center of the screen at all times, making the gun harder to aim and track with. Apex Legends player and Reddit user u/Ol-CAt posted footage of testing they performed on the SMG, revealing that the iron sights on the CAR lags slightly whenever the player adjusts their aim. This means that the indicator in the iron sights is always just off from the center of the screen when moving the reticle. It only aligns with the center of the screen when not moving, making it misleading and inaccurate in all other situations.

