Language used by researchers to describe human populations has evolved over the last 70 years

Science Daily
 4 days ago

National Institutes of Health researchers have found that the words that scientists use to describe human populations -- such as race, ancestry, and ethnicity -- significantly changed from 1949 to 2018. Such changes and their timing, along with new descriptors for certain population groups, may be linked to structural racism, social...

www.sciencedaily.com

Inverse

Neanderthal discovery reveals an important lesson for human gut health

The more ancient human fossils we discover, the more we become acquainted with how similar our faces and bodies may have been — but what about on the inside? Within us humans, we know our guts play host to a diverse community of microorganisms, and Neanderthals, it turns out, were no different.
Science Daily

Researchers attacking menacing ‘superbug’

Scientists around the world have been working in earnest to improve understanding of an increasingly virulent superbug, Clostridium difficile. The highly contagious hospital-acquired pathogen, designated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as one of the five most urgent threats to the U.S. healthcare system, causes more than 500,000 infections and 29,000 deaths each year at a total societal cost exceeding $5 billion.
Science Daily

Building a human body through gastrulation

Most animals are bilaterally symmetrical and are organized using two basic coordinate systems. The first gives cells spatial identities along the anteroposterior (head-to-tail) and dorsoventral (back-to-front) axes. The second organizes cells into groups (i.e., germ layers). In most animals, including humans, there are three germ layers: the ectoderm (source of the skin, nervous system, eyes, etc.), the mesoderm (source of the muscles, bones, vessels, etc.) and the endoderm (source of the intestines, lungs, liver, pancreas, etc.). One of the most critical periods of development happens when a small number of pluripotent and dividing cells initiate the differentiation process in these two coordinate systems. In human development, this occurs at approximately two weeks after fertilization through a process called gastrulation and is associated with an embryonic structure called the primitive streak -- a structure in early development that initiates bilateral symmetry and germ layer formation. Like water flowing down the side of a mountain, a gastrulating cell embarks on a journal of no return, culminating in its terminal differentiation into one of several hundred cell lineages that make up human tissues and organs.
Science Daily

Genes associated with hearing loss visualized in new study

Researchers from Uppsala University have been able to document and visualise hearing loss-associated genes in the human inner ear, in a unique collaboration study between otosurgeons and geneticists. The findings illustrate that discrete subcellular structures in the human organ of hearing, the cochlea, are involved in the variation of risk of age-related hearing loss in the population. The study is published in BMC Medicine.
Science Daily

Gene discoveries give new hope to people who stutter

More than 2.5 million Americans have a chronic condition arising in early childhood that can negatively impact their education, job performance and employability well into adulthood. There is no known cure, and existing treatments are often minimally effective. Yet for those with persistent, developmental stuttering, there is new hope, thanks...
Science Daily

Brain drain: Scientists explain why neurons consume so much fuel even when at rest

Pound for pound, the brain consumes vastly more energy than other organs, and, puzzlingly, it remains a fuel-guzzler even when its neurons are not firing signals called neurotransmitters to each other. Now researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine have found that the process of packaging neurotransmitters may be responsible for this energy drain.
Alabama NewsCenter

UAB scientists are on search for the ‘unknown known’

Across the globe, scientists are on a quest to find the “unknown known” – a term that Matthew Might, Hugh Kaul Endowed Chair and director of the Hugh Kaul Precision Medicine Institute at the UAB Heersink School of Medicine, uses to describe the phenomenon of scientific facts hiding in plain sight.
Complex

Scientists Say Living Robots Known as Xenobots Have Achieved an ‘Entirely New Form of Biological Reproduction’

With mere weeks left, 2021 has now managed to sneak in one more headlines-spurring feat: the unveiling of spontaneously self-replicating Xenobots. As you may or may not already be aware, Xenobots—invented last year—are computer-designed lifeforms built from frog cells. The Xenobots were said at the time to be capable of moving in the direction of targets and healing themselves, among other tasks. But on Monday, scientists provided an update that’s receiving global attention.
Science Daily

Study links high cholesterol, cardiovascular disease to plastics

In a mouse study, a team led by a biomedical scientist found a phthalate -- a chemical used to make plastics more durable -- led to increased plasma cholesterol levels. Plastics, part of modern life, are useful but can pose a significant challenge to the environment and may also constitute a health concern. Indeed, exposure to plastic-associated chemicals, such as base chemical bisphenol A and phthalate plasticizers, can increase the risk of human cardiovascular disease. What underlying mechanisms cause this, however, remain elusive.
Daily Voice

New COVID Variant Has Scientists Worried

Another COVID-19 variant with multiple mutations is the subject of a special meeting called by the World Health Organization for Friday.The meeting on the B.1.1.529 variant detected in South Africa will focus on what the new variant means for treatments and vaccines, the organization said Thursday.…
Inverse

Scientists may have just uncovered the origin of an ancient language

Every boring email we type or moment of small talk we have at the grocery store is part of a historic and mysterious legacy: the creation of language. The kind of languages we speak — from Arabic to Mandarin and English — feel like immovable constants in our lives, but in reality, these languages are shifting and transforming at every moment.
Washington Post

Prominent scientist who said lab-leak theory of covid-19 origin should be probed now believes evidence points to Wuhan market

The location of early coronavirus infections in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, suggests the virus probably spread to humans from a market where wild and domestically farmed animals were sold and butchered, according to a peer-reviewed article published Thursday in the journal Science that is the latest salvo in the debate over how the pandemic began.
scitechdaily.com

Study Finds Gradual Increase in COVID-19 Infection Risk After Second Vaccine Dose

Results confirm that protection wanes with time and suggest a third (booster) dose might be warranted. A study published by The BMJ finds a gradual increase in the risk of covid-19 infection from 90 days after receiving a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The study was carried out by...

