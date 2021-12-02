ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green information technologies: Superconductivity meets spintronics

When two superconducting regions are separated by a strip of non-superconducting material, a special quantum effect can occur, coupling both regions: The Josephson effect. If the spacer material is a half-metal ferromagnet novel implications for spintronic applications arise. An international team has now for the first time designed a material system...

Interesting Engineering

Scientists Detected a Mysterious Barrier Near the Center of the Galaxy

The center of our galaxy is a place you don't want to be. Conditions within the Milky Way's blindingly-bright center are identical to a colossal particle accelerator, according to new research recently published in Nature Communications. But something peculiar was also discovered: an unidentified mechanism that keeps cosmic rays from penetrating the gigantic cloud known as the central molecular zone.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Time-Reversal Phenomenon: In the Quantum Realm, Not Even Time Flows As You Might Expect

New study shows the boundary between time moving forward and backward may blur in quantum mechanics. A team of physicists at the Universities of Bristol, Vienna, the Balearic Islands and the Institute for Quantum Optics and Quantum Information (IQOQI-Vienna) has shown how quantum systems can simultaneously evolve along two opposite time arrows — both forward and backward in time.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Physicists Confirm The Existence of Time Crystals in Epic Quantum Computer Simulation

Are you in the market for a loophole in the laws that forbid perpetual motion? Knowing you've got yourself an authentic time crystal takes more than a keen eye for high-quality gems. In a new study, an international team of researchers used Google's Sycamore quantum computing hardware to double-check their theoretical vision of a time crystal, confirming it ticks all of the right boxes for an emerging form of technology we're still getting our head around. Similar to conventional crystals made of endlessly repeating units of atoms, a time crystal is an infinitely repeating change in a system, one that remarkably doesn't require energy...
COMPUTERS
LiveScience

Weird quantum effect that can turn matter invisible finally demonstrated

A weird quantum effect that was predicted decades ago has finally been demonstrated — if you make a cloud of gas cold and dense enough, you can make it invisible. Scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) used lasers to squeeze and cool lithium gas to densities and temperatures low enough that it scattered less light. If they can cool the cloud even closer to absolute zero (minus 459.67 degrees Fahrenheit, or minus 273.15 degrees Celsius), they say it will become completely invisible.
PHYSICS
nanowerk.com

A new artificial material mimics quantum entangled rare earth compound

(Nanowerk News) Physicists have created a new ultra-thin two-layer material with quantum properties that normally require rare earth compounds. This material, which is relatively easy to make and does not contain rare earth metals, could provide a new platform for quantum computing and advance research into unconventional superconductivity and quantum criticality (Nature, "Artificial heavy fermions in a van der Waals heterostructure").
PHYSICS
Science News

Scientists finally detected a quantum effect that blocks atoms from scattering light

A cloud of ultracold atoms is like a motel with a neon “no vacancy” sign. If a guest at the motel wants to switch rooms, they’re out of luck. No vacant rooms means there’s no choice but to stay put. Likewise, in new experiments, atoms boxed in by crowded conditions have no way to switch up their quantum states. That constraint means the atoms don’t scatter light as they normally would, three teams of researchers report in the Nov. 19 Science. Predicted more than three decades ago, this effect has now been seen for the first time.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Physicists exploit space and time symmetries to control quantum materials

Physicists from Exeter and Trondheim have developed a theory describing how space reflection and time reversal symmetries can be exploited, allowing for greater control of transport and correlations within quantum materials. Two theoretical physicists, from the University of Exeter (United Kingdom) and the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (in...
PHYSICS
ScienceAlert

These Record-Breaking Simulations of The Universe Aim to Solve a 'Tiny' Problem

What's the mass of a neutrino? This problem has vexed physicists for decades. It's tiny, no doubt, but by virtue of one of the particle's most fundamental features, it can't be zero. This still leaves plenty of room for guesswork.  Like most riddles, the solution might be found by thinking outside of the box. Physicists from the University of Tsukuba, Kyoto University, and the University of Tokyo in Japan have taken this advice to heart, using a revolutionary new method for modeling a significant chunk of the Universe to act as a testing ground for the subtle influence of neutrinos on the...
ASTRONOMY
fox35orlando.com

Scientists capture highest-resolution image of atoms

LOS ANGELES - Scientists at Cornell University just released the highest-resolution images of atoms ever recorded in human history,. The process of capturing the images involves the creation of a high-powered algorithm process called ptychography using an electron microscope. Researchers used ultra-thin samples of a crystal to capture the image....
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Mobile molecular robots swim in water

Creating molecular microrobots that mimic the abilities of living organisms is a dream of nanotechnology, as illustrated by the renowned physicist Richard Feynman. There are a number of challenges in achieving this goal. One of the most significant of these is the creation of directed self-propulsion in water. A team...
ENGINEERING
themountvernongrapevine.com

Information Technology Support Position Available

High school or equivalent (Preferred) IT support: 1 year (Preferred) Objective – Provide Information Technology support for both manufacturing production and allied office needs,. Responsibilities:. Maintain, update, and support 4 different services used by 5 plants. Write and maintain code in Open Edge, JavaScript, PHP. Write and maintain downloads for...
JOBS
Phys.org

Readout of an antiferromagnetic spintronics system by strong exchange coupling

Within spin-based electronics (spintronics), a novel approach promising ultrafast and stable magnetic memory is based on antiferromagnets as active elements. These materials without macroscopic magnetization but with a staggered orientation of their microscopic magnetic moments display intrinsic dynamics in the Terahertz (THz) range and are robust against magnetic fields. However,...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Researchers propose a simpler design for quantum computers

Today's quantum computers are complicated to build, difficult to scale up, and require temperatures colder than interstellar space to operate. These challenges have led researchers to explore the possibility of building quantum computers that work using photons—particles of light. Photons can easily carry information from one place to another, and photonic quantum computers can operate at room temperature, so this approach is promising. However, although people have successfully created individual quantum "logic gates" for photons, it's challenging to construct large numbers of gates and connect them in a reliable fashion to perform complex calculations.
COMPUTERS
College of William and Mary

Physics Colloquium - Olivier Pfister

Prof. Olivier Pfister, University of Virginia Title of talk: Toward quantum simulation of particle physics with quantum optics. As envisioned by Feynman in 1981, an N-qubit quantum processor could be used to simulate quantum systems over the corresponding 2^N-dimensional Hilbert space and therefore provide such quantum simulation with an exponential increase in computational power. (For example, one can think of simply measuring the energy of a quenched, specifically designed quantum system whose ground level is too hard to calculate.) An interesting avenue for quantum simulation was formulated by Jordan, Lee, and Preskill [1] who proposed _efficient_ quantum sampling for accessing scattering amplitudes in quantum field theory. This original proposal was subsequently translated from the discrete qubit encoding to the continuous-variable qumode encoding [2], which can use quantum optical fields and is better suited to quantum optics [3]. In this talk, I will present these ideas and a current collaborative effort led by Jefferson Laboratory and involving William and Mary, Old Dominion University, and the University of Virginia, and I will elaborate on how my group's experimental advances on scalable quantum computing can be put to use in that context.
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Twisting elusive quantum particles with a quantum computer

Technical University of Munich (TUM) While the number of qubits and the stability of quantum states are still limiting current quantum computing devices, there are questions where these processors are already able to leverage their enormous computing power. In collaboration with the Google Quantum AI team scientists from the Technical University of Munich (TUM) and the University of Nottingham used a quantum processor to simulate the ground state of a so-called toric code Hamiltonian – an archetypical model system in modern condensed matter physics, which was originally proposed in the context of quantum error correction.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
yale.edu

A Material Reveals Clues About Superconductivity

Through their study of two-dimensional iron selenide (FeSe) films, a research team has unlocked some intriguing clues about superconductivity. Superconductors - materials that can transport electrons with no resistance ​​- are a quantum phenomenon with numerous applications. They have fascinated physicists and engineers since their discovery more than 100 years ago, but the mechanisms of modern superconductors are still not fully understood and remain one of the most active areas of research in quantum materials.
PHYSICS
Science Daily

Thriving in non-equilibrium

University of Texas at Austin, Texas Advanced Computing Center. Equilibrium may be hard to achieve in our lives, but it is the standard state of nature. From the perspective of chemistry and physics, equilibrium is a bit dull -- at least to Cheng-Chien Chen, assistant professor of physics at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. His research tries to engineering new states of matter and control these states by probing the possibilities of non-equilibrium.
AUSTIN, TX
Science Daily

Machine learning helps mathematicians make new connections

For the first time, mathematicians have partnered with artificial intelligence to suggest and prove new mathematical theorems. The work was done in a collaboration between the University of Oxford, the University of Sydney in Australia and DeepMind, Google's artificial intelligence sister company. While computers have long been used to generate...
CODING & PROGRAMMING

