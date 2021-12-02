Green information technologies: Superconductivity meets spintronics

Prof. Olivier Pfister, University of Virginia Title of talk: Toward quantum simulation of particle physics with quantum optics. As envisioned by Feynman in 1981, an N-qubit quantum processor could be used to simulate quantum systems over the corresponding 2^N-dimensional Hilbert space and therefore provide such quantum simulation with an exponential increase in computational power. (For example, one can think of simply measuring the energy of a quenched, specifically designed quantum system whose ground level is too hard to calculate.) An interesting avenue for quantum simulation was formulated by Jordan, Lee, and Preskill [1] who proposed _efficient_ quantum sampling for accessing scattering amplitudes in quantum field theory. This original proposal was subsequently translated from the discrete qubit encoding to the continuous-variable qumode encoding [2], which can use quantum optical fields and is better suited to quantum optics [3]. In this talk, I will present these ideas and a current collaborative effort led by Jefferson Laboratory and involving William and Mary, Old Dominion University, and the University of Virginia, and I will elaborate on how my group's experimental advances on scalable quantum computing can be put to use in that context.

